NEW YORK Jan 30 U.S. Treasury debt slightly extended price losses on Wednesday following the sale of $29 billion of seven-year notes, pushing yields near to session highs for the day.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were trading 7/32 lower in price to yield 2.02 percent, up from 2.00 percent late Tuesday. The notes had been trading 5/32 lower in price just prior to the auction.