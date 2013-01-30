TREASURIES-Yields jump, then retreat after U.S. private payroll data

* U.S. private employers added 253,000 jobs in May * 3-,2-year yields hit at least one-week highs * Friday U.S. non-farm payrolls data eyed By Sam Forgione NEW YORK, June 1 U.S. short-dated Treasury yields briefly touched at least one-week highs on Thursday after strong U.S. private payroll data marginally boosted expectations for more Federal Reserve interest rate increases in 2017, while caution ahead of Friday's jobs report limited the move. The ADP Nation