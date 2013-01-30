Italy outperforms European shares after GDP surprise
* Akzo Nobel falls as PPG drops bid plans (ADVISORY- Follow European and UK stock markets in real time on the Reuters Live Markets blog on Eikon, see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets)
NEW YORK Jan 30 U.S. Treasury debt pared prices losses on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve reiterated it will continue its current program of asset purchases until the labor market improves "substantially."
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were trading 1/32 lower in price with the yield little changed from late Tuesday at 2.001 percent. Benchmark notes had been trading 8/32 lower in price just prior to the release of the Fed's latest policy statement.
* U.S. private employers added 253,000 jobs in May * 3-,2-year yields hit at least one-week highs * Friday U.S. non-farm payrolls data eyed By Sam Forgione NEW YORK, June 1 U.S. short-dated Treasury yields briefly touched at least one-week highs on Thursday after strong U.S. private payroll data marginally boosted expectations for more Federal Reserve interest rate increases in 2017, while caution ahead of Friday's jobs report limited the move. The ADP Nation