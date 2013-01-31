NEW YORK Jan 31 Prices for U.S. Treasuries pared early gains and dropped on Thursday as investors looked ahead to key jobs data on Friday.

Prices for benchmark 10-year government debt fell 2/32 to yield 1.998 percent. Thirty-year bonds fell 6/32 to yield 3.191 percent.

Investors are looking to nonfarm payrolls data on Friday to shed light on job growth in the world's biggest economy.