US STOCKS-Tech leads Wall St higher; jobs data falls short
* Dow up 0.29 pct, S&P 500 up 0.37 pct, Nasdaq up 0.94 pct (Updates to market close)
NEW YORK Jan 31 Prices for U.S. Treasuries pared early gains and dropped on Thursday as investors looked ahead to key jobs data on Friday.
Prices for benchmark 10-year government debt fell 2/32 to yield 1.998 percent. Thirty-year bonds fell 6/32 to yield 3.191 percent.
Investors are looking to nonfarm payrolls data on Friday to shed light on job growth in the world's biggest economy.
* Dow up 0.29 pct, S&P 500 up 0.37 pct, Nasdaq up 0.94 pct (Updates to market close)
June 2 As Wall Street awaits President Donald Trump's vision for financial regulation, big U.S. banks are pushing for a lucrative change his appointees can execute without a legislative fight: easing annual stress tests.