NEW YORK Feb 1 Prices for U.S. Treasuries pared
losses and turned positive after nonfarm payrolls data on
Friday.
Benchmark 10-year U.S. government debt prices
traded up 5/32 after the data to yield 1.969 percent, despite
having hit yields above 2 percent earlier in the session.
Prices for 30-year bonds traded up 3/32 to yield
3.163 percent, after yielding 3.203 percent shortly before the
jobs figures.
U.S. job growth grew modestly in January and gains in the
prior two months were bigger than initially reported, supporting
views the economy's sluggish recovery was on track despite a
surprise contraction in output in the final three months of
2012.