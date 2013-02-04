NEW YORK Feb 4 U.S. Treasuries debt prices rose to session highs early Monday, sending benchmark yields below 2 percent, as bargain-minded investors emerged after bond yields climbed to their highest levels in over nine months earlier.

Through last Friday, Treasury yields had risen for a second straight week as an improved outlook on the global economy spurred steady selling in safehaven bond positions.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were last 7/32 higher at 96-22/32 with a yield of 1.9997 percent, down 2.5 basis points from late on Friday.