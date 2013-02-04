BRIEF-Torex executes commitment letter for a US$400 mln facility to refinance project debt
* Torex executes a commitment letter for a us$400 million facility to refinance project debt
NEW YORK Feb 4 U.S. Treasuries debt prices rose to session highs early Monday, sending benchmark yields below 2 percent, as bargain-minded investors emerged after bond yields climbed to their highest levels in over nine months earlier.
Through last Friday, Treasury yields had risen for a second straight week as an improved outlook on the global economy spurred steady selling in safehaven bond positions.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were last 7/32 higher at 96-22/32 with a yield of 1.9997 percent, down 2.5 basis points from late on Friday.
LONDON, June 1 Oil prices rose on Thursday, lifting energy company shares, on expectations the United States will withdraw from a global pact to fight climate change, while China's yuan shrugged off weak factory data to hit a seven-month high against the dollar.