NEW YORK Feb 4 Prices of 30-year U.S. Treasury bonds extended gains on Monday, briefly rising a point, on bargain-hunting and safe-haven buying due to a pullback in Wall Street stocks from five-year highs.

The U.S. long bond was 30/32 higher in price at 91-26/32 with a yield of 3.175 percent, down 5.3 basis points from late on Friday.

Wall Street shares were weaker with the Standard & Poor's 500 index falling 0.7 percent.