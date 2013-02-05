NEW YORK Feb 5 Prices of longer U.S. Treasury
debt maturities added to earlier losses on Tuesday after a
private report showed U.S. services industries continued to grow
albeit at a slower pace in January, soothing some anxiety about
an economic pullback in early 2013.
Longer-dated government bond prices briefly trimmed losses
shortly after the Institute for Supply Management said its index
on U.S. non-manufacturing slipped to 55.2 from 55.7 in December,
matching analyst expectations.
The 30-year Treasury bond last traded 27/32
lower in price at 91-6/32 with a yield of 3.210 percent, up 4.8
basis points from late on Monday. It traded down as much as
1-1/32 with a yield of 3.219 percent as selling resumed.