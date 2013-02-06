* Italian, Spanish yield rise renews bids for Treasuries * Weaker European stocks also feed safe-haven bond demand * U.S. Treasury to sell $72 bln in debt next week * Fed to buy up to $3.75 bln in 5-to-7-year notes By Richard Leong NEW YORK, Feb 6 U.S. government debt prices rose on Wednesday as weaker European stock prices and nagging worries about the possible political shakeups in Italy and Spain rekindled demand for safe-haven bonds. The bond market also recovered from Tuesday's losses, as traders sought to profit from the Federal Reserve's latest purchase of Treasuries, which was part its $44 billion monthly program aimed to lower borrowing costs and unemployment. The U.S. central bank was scheduled to buy $3.00 billion to $3.75 billion in government bonds to mature in Nov. 2018 to Jan. 2020 at 11 a.m. (1600 GMT). "There are still a lot of possible disruptive currents coming from Europe," said Lou Brien, market strategist at DRW Trading in Chicago. "The problems there have not gone away, but the market had just ignored them until this week." In addition to speculation about leadership changes in Spain and Italy, traders have been monitoring comments among European leaders about the euro, which has strengthened against the dollar and yen in the first six weeks of the year. The rise in the single currency, which could hurt the region's exporters, might put pressure on the European Central Bank to act, which analysts reckon is highly unlikely at this point. In the absence of major economic data, investors received details on the U.S. Treasury Department's debt auctions at its quarterly refunding next week. It will sell $32 billion in three-year notes on Tuesday; $24 billion in 10-year debt on Wednesday and $16 billion 30-year bonds on Thursday, matching analyst forecasts. It added, it plans to release a final decision on selling floating rate debt for the first time. Treasury expected the notes' debut to occur within the next year. While a major deal on federal spending and taxes in Washington remained elusive, the recent move to temporarily raise the federal debt ceiling has averted a government default. Investors feared another political showdown between U.S. President Barack Obama and Republican lawmakers over spending, which could result in a package of budget cuts worth $112 billion this year to kick in on March 1. Further government reduction could depress economic activity as seen in the fourth quarter of 2012 when the gross domestic product contracted by 0.1 percent due partly to cutbacks in the government's defense spending. On the open market, benchmark 10-year notes were 10/32 higher in price at 96-30/32 to yield 1.968 percent, 3.7 basis points from late on Tuesday. The yield on 10-year Spanish government notes climbed over 5 basis points to 5.41 percent, while the yield on Italian sovereign debt rose nearly 10 basis points to 4.54 percent. The index on top European stocks fell 0.5 percent.