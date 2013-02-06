* Italian, Spanish yield rise renews bids for Treasuries
* Weaker European stocks also feed safe-haven bond demand
* U.S. Treasury to sell $72 bln in debt next week
* Fed to buy up to $3.75 bln in 5-to-7-year notes
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, Feb 6 U.S. government debt prices rose
on Wednesday as weaker European stock prices and nagging worries
about the possible political shakeups in Italy and Spain
rekindled demand for safe-haven bonds.
The bond market also recovered from Tuesday's losses, as
traders sought to profit from the Federal Reserve's latest
purchase of Treasuries, which was part its $44 billion monthly
program aimed to lower borrowing costs and unemployment.
The U.S. central bank was scheduled to buy $3.00 billion to
$3.75 billion in government bonds to mature in Nov. 2018 to Jan.
2020 at 11 a.m. (1600 GMT).
"There are still a lot of possible disruptive currents
coming from Europe," said Lou Brien, market strategist at DRW
Trading in Chicago. "The problems there have not gone away, but
the market had just ignored them until this week."
In addition to speculation about leadership changes in Spain
and Italy, traders have been monitoring comments among European
leaders about the euro, which has strengthened against
the dollar and yen in the first six weeks of the year.
The rise in the single currency, which could hurt the
region's exporters, might put pressure on the European Central
Bank to act, which analysts reckon is highly unlikely at this
point.
In the absence of major economic data, investors received
details on the U.S. Treasury Department's debt auctions at its
quarterly refunding next week.
It will sell $32 billion in three-year notes on Tuesday; $24
billion in 10-year debt on Wednesday and $16 billion 30-year
bonds on Thursday, matching analyst forecasts.
It added, it plans to release a final decision on selling
floating rate debt for the first time. Treasury expected the
notes' debut to occur within the next year.
While a major deal on federal spending and taxes in
Washington remained elusive, the recent move to temporarily
raise the federal debt ceiling has averted a government default.
Investors feared another political showdown between U.S.
President Barack Obama and Republican lawmakers over spending,
which could result in a package of budget cuts worth $112
billion this year to kick in on March 1.
Further government reduction could depress economic activity
as seen in the fourth quarter of 2012 when the gross domestic
product contracted by 0.1 percent due partly to cutbacks in the
government's defense spending.
On the open market, benchmark 10-year notes were
10/32 higher in price at 96-30/32 to yield 1.968 percent, 3.7
basis points from late on Tuesday.
The yield on 10-year Spanish government notes
climbed over 5 basis points to 5.41 percent, while the yield on
Italian sovereign debt rose nearly 10 basis points
to 4.54 percent.
The index on top European stocks fell 0.5 percent.