NEW YORK Feb 7 Prices for U.S. Treasuries pared losses on Thursday after weekly U.S. jobless claims data were slightly higher than expected.

The benchmark 10-year Treasury note last traded off 2/32 to yield 1.971 percent.

The 30-year bond traded down 4/32 to yield 3.179 percent.

Both had been lower in price before the data were released.

Initial claims for state unemployment benefits dropped by 5,000 to a seasonally adjusted 366,000, the Labor Department said on Thursday. A Reuters poll forecast 360,000 jobless claims.