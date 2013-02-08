* Prices end nearly flat as traders square positions before
weekend
* Stock gains weighed on bond prices earlier in session
* Volume thins as U.S. East Coast gets early part of
snowstorm
* Treasury to sell $72 billion in new three-, 10- and
30-year bonds
* Fed bought $1.37 billion in TIPS due 2029-2042
By Ellen Freilich
NEW YORK, Feb 8 U.S. Treasuries ended near flat
on Friday after dipping during the session when stocks resumed
their climb and traders positioned for $72 billion in new
government debt supply next week.
Treasuries erased those losses in mid-afternoon, however,
when many traders squared positions before heading home as a
blizzard moved into the northeastern United States.
The Treasury will sell $32 billion in three-year notes on
Tuesday, $24 billion in 10-year notes on Wednesday and $16
billion in 30-year bonds on Thursday.
Stronger-than-expected December U.S. trade data helped fuel
the gain in stocks and for most of the day reduced demand for
safe-haven bonds. The trade data prompted Goldman Sachs
economists to raise their GDP tracking estimate for the first
quarter by 0.2 percentage point to 2.8 percent.
"Stocks and bonds have returned more to a risk-on, risk-off
relationship," said Jake Lowery, portfolio manager on the global
rates team at ING Investment Management in Atlanta, with $182
billion in assets under management.
"The S&P approached 1500 intraday earlier this week and
10-year Treasuries approached 1.93 (percent yield)," he
observed. "Both of those technical levels held in and that
remained the 'risk-off' low for equities and bond yields for the
week," he said.
Rick Klingman, a Treasuries trader at BNP Paribas in New
York, said the smaller December U.S. trade deficit implied "a
decent upward revision" to fourth-quarter GDP, a development
that helped stocks and restrained bonds.
A rise in exports and lower oil imports helped push the U.S.
trade deficit to its narrowest in nearly three years in
December, data showed on Friday.
A little selling before next week's supply also weighed on
U.S. Treasuries for much of the day, but that pressure also
dissipated by mid-afternoon as northeast-based traders headed
home before the worst of the blizzard hit.
Benchmark 10-year Treasuries rose less than 1/32
in price, leaving their yields at 1.96 percent.
The note's yield was as low as 1.93 percent on Thursday
after comments from European Central Bank President Mario Draghi
raised speculation that the bank would cut interest rates to
stem the region's strengthening currency.
Ten-year Treasuries are now trading in the middle of what
traders see as a range between around 1.90 and 2.04 percent.
"We think we are going to trade in this range for the next
few weeks," said Mary Beth Fisher, head of U.S. interest rate
strategy at Societe Generale in New York. "It's going to take
materially better data to get us above 2.04 percent. (The yield)
seems to be a range where there is a lot of price support."
A dramatic selloff in late January and early February pushed
the 10-year notes to more than eight-month highs of 2.06 percent
on Feb. 4. The yield has not held above 2.04 percent for very
long, however.
The Federal Reserve bought $1.37 billion in Treasury
Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) due between 2029 and 2042
on Friday as part of its ongoing bond purchase program.