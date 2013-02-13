NEW YORK Feb 13 U.S. Treasury debt prices added to losses on Wednesday after the sale of $24 billion in 10-year notes.

The U.S. Treasury sold the notes at a high yield of 2.046 percent.

Prices for benchmark 10-year notes on the open market fell 12/32 to yield 2.021 percent shortly after the sale.

The 30-year bond fell 24/32 in price to yield 3.231 percent.