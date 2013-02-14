NEW YORK Feb 14 Prices for U.S. Treasuries added to earlier gains on Thursday after a sale of 30-year government debt.

The Treasury sold $16 billion of 30-year bonds at a high yield of 3.180 percent.

Prices for 30-year bonds on the open market rose after the sale, with yields dropping as low as 3.1904 percent.

Those bonds were more recently trading up 22/32 in price to yield 3.196 percent. 