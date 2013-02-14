NEW YORK Feb 14 Prices for U.S. 30-year Treasuries rose a full point on Thursday, adding to earlier gains after the Treasury sold $16 billion of long-term debt at auction.

The 30-year bond rose 1-03/32 in price to yield 3.175 percent.

The Treasury sold $16 billion of 30-year bonds at a high yield of 3.180 percent at auction earlier in the session.