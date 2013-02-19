* Investors worry U.S. spending cuts will hit economic growth * German ZEW sentiment highest since April 2010 * Fed buying longer-dated debt in four operations this week By Chris Reese NEW YORK, Feb 19 U.S. Treasury debt was trading steady to slightly higher in price on Tuesday as worries over the impact of potential spending cuts on the U.S. economy and political uncertainty in Italy supported safe-haven bidding for U.S. government debt. Treasuries dipped in price overnight after German analyst and investor sentiment soared to its highest since April 2010, according to the ZEW think tank, with the data boosting the euro and European shares and causing a temporary dip in safe-haven German Bunds and U.S. debt. But the price dip was immediately met by buying interest from investors concerned that an economic recovery could be derailed by across-the-board U.S. government spending cuts of about $85 billion that could take effect on March 1 if lawmakers fail to agree on a plan to avoid them. Also supporting Treasuries, one of the main assets used as a refuge from the euro zone's debt troubles, were concerns that Italian elections on Feb. 24-25 could result in a fragmented parliament that could hamper any future reform efforts. "We remain near-term positive on bonds, looking for the long-end to lead a modest rally into month-end," said Richard Gilhooly, fixed income strategist at TD Securities in New York. U.S. markets were closed on Monday for the Presidents' Day holiday, and the workweek began slowly on Tuesday with little in the way of top-tier economic data on the schedule. Investors will closely watch several releases later in the week however, with housing starts and homes sales data on Wednesday and Thursday, along with January producer and consumer price indexes. Minutes from the Federal Reserve's latest policy meeting in January will also come out on Wednesday afternoon. One guaranteed buyer of Treasuries will be the Fed, which will purchase longer-dated U.S. government debt in four operations this week as part of the central bank's most recent economic stimulus plan. Benchmark 10-year Treasuries on Tuesday were trading 2/32 higher in price with their yield little changed from late Friday near 2.00 percent. Thirty-year bonds were trading 7/32 higher in price to yield 3.17 percent, down slightly from 3.18 percent late Friday.