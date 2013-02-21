NEW YORK Feb 21 U.S. Treasuries extended price gains on Thursday following data on January existing homes sales and after the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia said business conditions weakened in February to the lowest since June 2012.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were trading 12/32 higher in price to yield 1.97 percent, down from 2.01 percent late Wednesday. The notes had been trading 9/32 higher in price prior to the release of the data.