* Disappointing data renew worries about U.S., euro zone
* Reduced fears of Fed purchases feed bids for bonds
* Benchmark yields briefly post biggest one-day fall in two
weeks
* 30-year TIPS supply fetches higher-than-expected yield
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, Feb 21 U.S. Treasuries prices rose on
Thursday as renewed worries about Europe's economic recovery and
sluggish domestic jobs and business conditions led investors to
buy less risky government debt.
Benchmark yields were briefly on track for their biggest
single-day fall in about two weeks, as traders reconsidered the
record of the Federal Reserve's Jan. 29-30 policy meeting, which
was released on Wednesday. They concluded the U.S. central bank
will likely stay committed to purchasing bonds through the end
of the year, not earlier as they had feared.
Bets the Fed might slow or stop its third round of
large-scale bond purchases, dubbed QE3, before year-end,
together with encouraging U.S. data and perception of
improvement in Europe's debt predicament, propelled Treasury
yields to 10-month highs last week.
"There were some sobering data. They are a reminder that we
don't have a rip-roaring economy," said Robert Tipp, chief
investment strategist with Prudential Fixed Income in Newark,
New Jersey.
Bond prices rose initially as surveys showing unexpected
worsening in business conditions across the euro zone this month
undermined hopes the region might soon emerge from recession.
The market advance accelerated after U.S. government data
showed new filings for unemployment benefits rose by more than
expected last week and the Federal Reserve Bank of
Philadelphia's index of business conditions in U.S. Atlantic
states fell to its lowest in eight months.
Moreover, nagging concerns about possible steep government
spending cuts caused some safe-haven bids for Treasuries.
U.S. President Barack Obama and top Republican lawmakers
have been unable to reach a deal to avert board "sequestration"
cuts that are set to kick in on March 1. Economists said these
cuts worth $85 billion would hurt the economy and lead to job
losses.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were 8/32
higher in price to yield 1.983 percent, down 2.7 basis points
from Wednesday but still well within the 1.93 percent to 2.06
percent range that has held sway for over three weeks.
The 30-year bond last traded 18/32 higher for a
yield 3.170 percent, down 3.1 basis points from Wednesday. It
traded up as much as 1 point in price earlier.
FED MINUTES RECONSIDERED
U.S. Treasuries prices climbed for a second day after they
weakened briefly on Wednesday as the latest minutes from the
Federal Open Market Committee showed policymakers discussed
slowing or stopping Federal Reserve bond purchases aimed at
reducing unemployment.
Fears that the catalyst that has lifted stock prices and
home values might go away sent investors scrambling out of U.S.
equities, which had reached five-year highs this week, into
Treasuries and other perceived safe-haven investments.
"That's bad for risky assets and caused a shift from stocks
and risky assets into Treasuries," Prudential's Tipp said.
Two top Fed officials - St. Louis Fed president James
Bullard and Dallas Fed president Richard Fisher - signaled on
Thursday support to reduce the central bank's bond purchases,
which are currently at $85 billion a month, while another, San
Francisco Fed chief John Williams, favored such a move until
well into the second half of the year.
While their remarks did not quell speculation about the
Fed's path toward exit from its ultraloose monetary policy, they
reduced anxiety that policy-makers are close to making a
decision about the end of QE3.
"The bottom line is that the Fed wants to leave the door
open to decide when they will scale back their purchases. The
market got ahead of itself," said Sean Simko, head of fixed
income management at SEI Investments Co. in Oaks, Pennsylvania.
On Thursday, the Fed bought $3.646 billion of Treasuries
maturing November 2018 through February 2020 as a part of its
QE3.
On the supply front, the bidding for $9 billion of new
30-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities
was modest after the government said earlier its consumer price
index, its broadest inflation gauge, was unchanged in January.
Analysts had forecast a 0.1 percent increase.
The bid-to-cover ratio, a gauge of overall demand, was 2.47,
which was the lowest in three 30-year TIPS auctions.
The yield on the new 30-year TIPS issue came in at 0.639
percent, more than 2 basis points higher than what traders had
expected, while large investors and foreign central banks bought
more than three-quarters of the supply.
More Treasuries supply will hit the market next week when
the government will sell a combined $99 billion of two-,
five-and seven-year notes.