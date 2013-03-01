NEW YORK, March 1 U.S. Treasuries trimmed price
gains on Friday after an industry report showed the pace of
growth in the U.S. manufacturing sector rose to its fastest rate
in more than a year and a half in February.
The benchmark 10-year Treasury note, up 10/32
before the report, was up just 8/32 afterwards. Its yield stood
at 1.85 percent.
The Institute for Supply Management said its index of
national factory activity rose to 54.2 from 53.1 in January,
topping economists' forecasts for a pullback to 52.5. It was the
highest level since June 2011.
A reading above 50 indicates expansion in manufacturing. The
sector lost traction in the second half of last year and
contracted in November in the wake of the massive storm that hit
the U.S. Northeast.