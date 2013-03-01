* Prices gain as govt spending cuts, euro zone weakness add
bid
* Fed buys $920 mln in bonds due 2023-2031
* Sluggish growth seen raising market risks if Fed ends
purchases
By Karen Brettell
NEW YORK, March 1 U.S. Treasuries prices rose on
Friday as Washington looked set to implement spending cuts that
are likely to weigh on economic growth and as European data
pointed to a worsening economy in the region.
The U.S. government came closer to implementing the
automatic, across the board cuts on Friday after President
Barack Obama and congressional leaders failed to find an
alternative budget plan.
The failure to reach an alternative plan pointed to
political dysfunction in Washington, after Italy's failure to
form a strong government majority in an election earlier this
week also added demand for safe haven U.S. bonds.
"Given continued political uncertainty here and abroad as
well as fiscal drag from sequestration and the payroll tax, it
remains to be seen whether the recent pickup in manufacturing
can be sustained," said Guy Berger, U.S. economist at RBS in
Stamford, Connecticut.
Bond yields have fallen into a new, slightly lower range
since a dramatic rally on Monday as investors worried that
Italy's inconclusive election will harm the euro zone's ability
to stabilize its debt problems.
Benchmark 10-year notes were last up 8/32 in
price to yield 1.85 percent, down from 1.88 percent late on
Thursday.
Sluggish economic growth is raising some concerns that the
Federal Reserve may not be able to reduce unemployment below the
7 percent level, where it has said would be a target to end its
latest, ongoing bond purchase program.
Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke this week strongly
defended the bond purchases, after Fed meeting minutes released
last month showed that some voting members are cautious about
continuing the program.
Some analysts and investors are worried that the ongoing
purchases are raising the risk that the Fed is creating bubbles
in riskier assets including stocks, and that an eventual exit
will spark financial market instability.
"The problem with it is that they don't know whether we are
in a bubble or not, because they've never taken their foot off
the accelerator long enough to find the clearing prices of
securities," said Guy Haselmann, head of interest rate strategy
at Bank of Nova Scotia in New York.
"They don't have to tighten, all they have to do is stop
buying and the foot gets removed and all these people that have
been chased into risk assets may just get out," he added.
The Fed bought $920 million in debt due from 2023 to 2031 on
Friday as part of this program, out of $3.15 billion submitted
for purchase. It will buy between $1.25 billion and $1.75
billion in debt due from 2036 to 2043 on Monday.