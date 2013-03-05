* Dow Jones Industrial Average hits record high
* China budget to support consumer-led growth
* U.S. service sector grows at fastest pace in a year
By Chris Reese
NEW YORK, March 5 U.S. Treasury debt prices
eased on Tuesday as Wall Street stock indexes pushed to record
highs, with investors turning away from safe-haven assets as
higher government spending in China and solid U.S. data stoked
an appetite for riskier holdings.
China's outgoing Premier Wen Jiabao on Tuesday announced
record government spending in 2013 that will sustain growth,
cheering investors who see the economic powerhouse helping to
offset slow recoveries elsewhere.
That news helped boost the Dow Jones industrials to
an all-time high, beating 2007 records.
Stocks were supported, and Treasuries undermined, also by
data showing the pace of growth in the huge U.S. services sector
rose to its fastest in a year in February.
While Treasury yields rose, they remained within recent
ranges as investors saw little to change their views on easy
monetary policy in the United States and elsewhere.
"We are not off as much as you may intuitively expect with
equities up as much as they are," said Wilmer Stith,
co-portfolio manager of the Wilmington Broad Market Bond Fund in
Baltimore.
Treasuries still found some support from expectations the
Federal Reserve will continue purchases of $85 billion per month
of mortgage-backed securities and Treasuries through the year in
an effort to reduce the unemployment rate, which stood at 7.9
percent in January.
"Until we see significant gains in payrolls, until we see
unemployment come down to around 6.5 percent, it should be more
or less steady as she goes," Stith said.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes traded 5/32
lower in price to yield 1.90 percent, up slightly from 1.88
percent late Monday, while 30-year bonds traded
12/32 lower to yield 3.11 percent from 3.09 percent.
"Stocks are close to fair value, but very cheap relative to
the bond market and to cash, which is very expensive," said
David Kelly, managing director and chief market strategist at JP
Morgan Asset Management in New York.
"The central banks are making it impossible for fixed-income
investors to make a good return. That means investors have to be
overweight equities and they are moving toward that," he added.
However, some analysts said Treasuries would need a bigger
jolt to move to new levels.
"We're not really making any real headway either way," said
Justin Lederer, Treasury strategist at Cantor, Fitzgerald in New
York. "You really need a major headline" to push Treasuries into
a new range.
Investors may also be hesitant to take large positions ahead
of a European Central Bank meeting on Thursday and U.S. February
payrolls data on Friday.
Friday's nonfarm payrolls data is seen pointing to ongoing
healing in the U.S. labor market, with analysts in a Reuters
poll calling for gains of 160,000 jobs in February.