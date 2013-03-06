* U.S. private sector adds 198,000 jobs in February * 10-year yields at highest in more than a week * Investors eyeing key payrolls data on Friday By Luciana Lopez NEW YORK, March 6 Prices for U.S. Treasuries fell on Wednesday as stronger-than-expected jobs data boosted investor appetite for riskier assets a day after U.S. equities hit a record high. Treasuries have slid as expectations that interest rates will stay low for years have prompted investors to seek returns elsewhere, boosting the Dow Jones industrial average on Tuesday to a new all-time high. Futures rose on Wednesday, with stocks poised to extend gains. Better-than-expected U.S. jobs figures further dented the allure of Treasuries. U.S. private employers added 198,000 jobs in February, another sign of improvement in the labor market, a report by a payrolls processor showed on Wednesday. "I would not say we're headed toward a robust pace anytime soon, but I do think it's encouraging that the economy seems to be gathering a little more steam," said Russell T. Price, senior economist with Ameriprise Financial Services Inc in Troy, Michigan. Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes fell 11/32 in price to yield 1.934 percent, up from 1.8978 percent on Tuesday and touching a better than one-week high. Prices for 30-year bonds slipped 22/32 to yield 3.143 percent, up from 3.1064 percent late Tuesday. Wednesday's data are a sort of preview for more labor data this week: jobless claims on Thursday and key nonfarm payrolls on Friday. That latter number is particularly important because Federal Reserve policymakers have said they want to see the U.S. jobless rate fall from its current 7.9 percent closer to 6.5 percent. Analysts in a Reuters poll see the unemployment rate not moving in February. That would keep the Fed continuing its quantitative easing program. "With what (Fed Chairman Ben) Bernanke and (vice-chair Janet) Yellen have said about asset purchases, their comments have pushed the timetable out," said Stephen Stanley, chief economist with Pierpont Securities in Stamford, Connecticut. "We are very far from meeting the threshold on stopping QE. I think it will end early next year. I think they will maintain the current (buying) pace at least through the end of the year," he said. The Fed's support has helped fuel the recent stock rally, with the bank buying $85 billion per month of mortgage-backed securities and Treasuries through the year.