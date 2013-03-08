* 10-year yields at highest since April
* 236,000 jobs added to nonfarm payrolls last month
* Unemployment rate falls to a four year-low
By Luciana Lopez
NEW YORK, March 8 Prices for U.S. Treasuries
sank on Friday after data showed U.S. payrolls surged in
February, pushing the unemployment rate to a four-year low.
Nonfarm payrolls jumped by 236,000 jobs last month, the
Labor Department said on Friday, handily beating economists'
expectations for a gain of 160,000.
"There's a lot to like in this report," said Terry Sheehan,
an economic analyst with Stone & McCarthy Research Associates in
Princeton, New Jersey. "The main trends are all moving in the
right direction."
Prices for benchmark 10-year notes dropped 23/32
after the data to yield 2.075 percent, compared with 1.9965
percent late on Thursday. The note hit its highest yield since
April on Friday.
The 30-year bond fell 1-11/32 to yield 3.272
percent, compared with 3.2016 late on Thursday.
"The near-term market reaction will be to sell the back end
of the yield curve," with equities and the dollar rallying, said
Rob Carnell of ING Bank.
"With the Fed committed to keeping rates on hold for the
foreseeable future, the front end of the yield curve is locked
down, leaving all pressure on Treasuries to come in the back end
of the curve. Steepening for now seems probable."
After release of the report, traders of short-term U.S.
interest rates brought forward their expectations for the timing
of the Federal Reserve's first rate hike into late 2014.
Yields pushed steadily higher this week as early data
pointed to a bigger rise in payrolls than previously expected
and thus a swifter healing of the labor market.
Nonetheless, the nonfarm payrolls data surprised, beating
even revised expectations.
But the unemployment rate, while falling to 7.7 percent from
7.9 percent, remains far above the 6.5 percent the Federal
Reserve wants to see, which means policy is likely to stay ultra
loose for at least months to come.
Analysts said the Fed is looking for steady improvement over
a longer term, as well.
"This was a strong number and one of those rare cases where
we were firing on all cylinders," said Jacob Oubina, senior U.S.
economist with RBC Capital Markets in New York.
"Having said that, this will likely not mean much for Fed
policy, as they will need to see more than one month of strong
numbers and if it is sustained."
That means continued asset-buying by the U.S. central bank.
The Fed has been buying $85 billion per month of mortgage-backed
securities and Treasuries through the year.