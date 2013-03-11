* Benchmark U.S. yields hover near 11-month highs
* Italian ratings downgrade props up safe-haven bids
* Treasury to auction $66 billion of U.S. debt this week
By Chris Reese
NEW YORK, March 11 U.S. Treasuries were trading
little changed in price on Monday as safe-haven bidding due to
disappointing Chinese economic data and an Italian ratings
downgrade were offset by bearish pressure from
better-than-expected U.S. jobs data last week.
Benchmark yields remained near 11-month highs following a
sharp selloff on Friday, when government data showed a
larger-than-expected rise in U.S. payrolls in February, while
the unemployment rate fell to a four-year low.
Rating agency Fitch cut Italy's sovereign rating by one
notch to BBB-plus with a negative outlook, saying last month's
inconclusive election result complicated efforts to get the
economy out of its deep recession and curb debt.
A rise in inflation and weaker-than-expected consumer
spending and factory output in China in February also pointed to
an uneven recovery in the huge Asian economy.
"Treasuries have staged a modest rebound after China's
industrial production, inflation and retail sales data modestly
disappointed. Bunds have outperformed Treasuries by a few basis
points after Fitch played up to Moody's and S&P in their
just-announced downgrade of Italy's sovereign rating," said
William O'Donnell, head of U.S. Treasury strategy at RBS
Securities in Stamford, Connecticut.
Benchmark 10-year notes were trading 1/32 higher
in price with their yield little changed from late Friday at
2.05 percent. Yields on Friday touched 2.09 percent, marking the
highest since April.
Despite the improvement in the labor market, U.S. primary
dealers expect the Federal Reserve to continue its program of
debt purchases through 2013 in an effort to prop up the economy,
according to a Reuters poll conducted on Friday after the
release of the jobs data.
All of 17 primary dealers - the large financial institutions
that deal directly with the Fed - said they expect the central
bank to continue buying debt until at least late this year, and
11 of the 17 expect the buying to continue into 2014.
As part of the latest stimulus program, the Fed on Monday is
scheduled to buy $1.25 billion to $1.75 billion of Treasuries
maturing February 2036 through February 2043.
Treasuries investors are looking to set up for $66 billion
of U.S. debt supply this week, with the Treasury set to auction
$32 billion of three-year notes on Tuesday, $21 billion of
reopened 10-year notes on Wednesday and $13 billion of reopened
30-year bonds on Thursday.