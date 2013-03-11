* Benchmark U.S. yields hover near 11-month highs
* Italian ratings downgrade props up safe-haven bids
* Treasury to auction $66 billion of U.S. debt this week
By Chris Reese
NEW YORK, March 11 U.S. Treasury debt prices
were little changed on Monday as bearish pressure from
better-than-expected U.S. jobs data last week was offset by
safe-haven bidding due to disappointing economic data from China
and a ratings downgrade of Italy.
Benchmark yields remained near 11-month highs following a
sharp selloff on Friday, when government data showed a
larger-than-expected rise in U.S. payrolls in February, while
the unemployment rate fell to a four-year low.
"You are seeing a little bit of a hangover from the payrolls
data," said Mary Ann Hurley, vice president of fixed-income
trading at D.A. Davidson & Co in Seattle.
Treasuries prices were supported by the international news
and began the session on Monday trading slightly higher in
price.
Credit ratings agency Fitch on Friday cut Italy's sovereign
rating by one notch to BBB-plus with a negative outlook, saying
last month's inconclusive election result complicated efforts to
get the economy out of its deep recession and curb debt.
In China, a rise in inflation and weaker-than-expected
consumer spending and factory output in February pointed to an
uneven recovery in the world's No. 2 economy.
"Treasuries have staged a modest rebound after China's
industrial production, inflation and retail sales data modestly
disappointed. Bunds have outperformed Treasuries by a few basis
points after Fitch played up to Moody's and S&P in their
just-announced downgrade of Italy's sovereign rating," said
William O'Donnell, head of U.S. Treasury strategy at RBS
Securities in Stamford, Connecticut.
As of early Monday afternoon, benchmark 10-year Treasury
notes were trading 1/32 lower in price with their
yield little changed from late Friday at 2.05 percent. Yields on
Friday touched 2.09 percent, marking their highest since April
2012.
Despite the improvement in the U.S. labor market, primary
dealers expect the Federal Reserve to continue its program of
debt purchases through 2013 in an effort to prop up the economy,
according to a Reuters poll conducted on Friday after the
release of the jobs data.
All of 17 primary dealers - the large financial institutions
that deal directly with the Fed - said they expect the central
bank to continue buying debt until at least late this year, and
11 of the 17 expect the buying to continue into 2014.
As part of the latest stimulus program, the Fed on Monday
bought $1.464 billion of Treasuries maturing February 2036
through February 2043.
Although trade volume was below average, investors in U.S.
Treasuries are looking to set up for $66 billion of U.S. debt
supply this week, with the Treasury auctioning $32 billion of
three-year notes on Tuesday, $21 billion of reopened 10-year
notes on Wednesday and $13 billion of reopened 30-year bonds on
Thursday.