* German Bunds and British gilts gain on UK economic data
* U.S. yields pull back from 11-month high touched last week
* Treasury to kick off week's auctions with three-year note
sale
By Chris Reese
NEW YORK, March 12 U.S. Treasury debt prices
rose on Tuesday as a recent spike in yields lured investors and
as U.S. government debt tracked other safe-haven markets higher
in the absence of key domestic data releases.
Bond prices rose along with those of German Bunds and
British gilts, which benefited from data showing a surprise fall
in British industrial output in January.
Ten-year Treasury yields had pushed to their highest levels
since April at 2.09 percent after better-than-expected U.S. jobs
data on Friday, and borrowing costs have struggled to break past
that level since.
Buying however could be limited before $66 billion of U.S.
debt supply this week, with the Treasury auctioning $32 billion
of three-year notes on Tuesday, $21 billion of reopened 10-year
notes on Wednesday and $13 billion of reopened 30-year bonds on
Thursday.
"After the big moves in the market, we expect supply to be a
good opportunity for consolidation and investors to re-enter the
market due to the liquidity," said George Goncalves, head of
U.S. rates strategy at Nomura Securities in New York.
While the labor market was showing signs of improvement, the
Federal Reserve was unlikely to be put off its ultra-loose
monetary policy under which it is buying $85 billion per month
of mortgage-backed securities and Treasuries and holding
interest rates near zero, Goncalves said.
"We believe the Fed is still committed to easing and the
nonfarm payrolls print did not change their stance. Thus the
recent uptick in yield due to the sell-off could provide good
buying opportunities," he said.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes on Tuesday were
trading 13/32 higher in price to yield 2.02 percent, down from
2.06 percent late Monday, while 30-year bonds were
trading 26/32 higher in price to yield 3.22 percent, down from
3.26 percent.
Ahead of Tuesday's debt auction, three-year notes in the
when-issued market, considered a proxy for where
the notes will price at auction, were yielding near 0.41
percent, compared with a yield of about 0.40 percent on the open
market.
In addition to this week's debt sales, investors are looking
ahead to February retail sales on Wednesday for any fresh
evidence the U.S. economic recovery may be gaining traction.
Some investors expect price moves in Treasuries to be fairly
muted however heading into the Federal Open Market Committee's
next policy meeting March 19-20.
"We expect rallies in bonds to be short-lived in the absence
of a meaningful correction in equities and today's uneventful
three-year auction will shift attention to the more important
10-year and 30-year auctions in coming days," said Richard
Gilhooly, fixed income strategist at TD Securities in New York.
"The next significant shift in yields is likely to come
after the FOMC meeting next week as the market waits to see
whether the Fed is impressed with recent developments," he said.
The Fed on Tuesday bought $1.38 billion of Treasury
inflation-protected securities maturing April 2028 through
February 2043 as part of its latest stimulus program.