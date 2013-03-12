* UK economic data aid safe-haven German Bunds, U.S.
Treasuries
* U.S. yields ease as 11-month highs draw buyers
* Treasury three-year note auction firm demand
By Ellen Freilich
NEW YORK, March 12 U.S. Treasury debt prices
rose on Tuesday as a recent spike in yields lured investors and
as U.S. government debt tracked other safe-haven markets higher.
Bond prices rose along with those of German Bunds and
British gilts, which benefited from data showing a surprise fall
in British industrial output in January.
"The data out of Europe was weaker than expected and assets
typically associated with investors taking on more risk pulled
back. That gave Treasuries a nice bid," said Quincy Krosby,
market strategist at Prudential Financial with more than $1
trillion in assets under management.
The recent rise in yields to levels not seen in 11 months
also drew buyers.
"For many of Treasuries' natural buyers - people hedging
portfolios or needing higher yields to match their assets with
their liabilities - these yields are attractive," she said.
Leading bond fund manager Jeffrey Gundlach of DoubleLine
Capital said last week he had been buying benchmark 10-year U.S.
Treasury notes after yields rose above 2 percent.
Owning 10-year Treasuries at yields above 2 percent provided an
offset to credit risk DoubleLine Capital was taking elsewhere in
its portfolio, he said. DoubleLine Capital manages $56 billion
in assets.
Ten-year Treasury yields rose to their highest levels since
April at 2.09 percent after better-than-expected U.S. jobs data
for February was released on Friday.
After that sell-off, the Treasury market was overdue for a
bit of a bounceback, said Michael Lorizio, senior fixed-income
trader at Boston-based John Hancock Asset Management.
"There was decent support for the 10-year Treasury in the
2.05 percent to 2.06 percent yield area," he noted.
Some popular measures of portfolio duration also showed
short positions were at somewhat elevated levels, Lorizio said.
"A 2.06 percent 10-year yield was an attractive spot to
cover for some who were short coming into today," he said.
The Treasury's $32 billion sale of three-year notes was well
received and easily absorbed, its characteristics similar to the
three-year auction held last month, analysts said.
After the auction, the market was quiet, traders said.
The Treasury will sell $21 billion in 10-year notes (a
re-opening of a previously sold issue) on Wednesday.
"After the big moves in the market, we expect supply to be a
good opportunity for consolidation and for investors to re-enter
the market," said George Goncalves, head of U.S. rates strategy
at Nomura Securities in New York.
The Fed is still buying $85 billion per month of
mortgage-backed securities and Treasuries and holding interest
rates near zero, he noted.
"The Fed is still committed to easing and (the
stronger-than-forecast U.S. job growth in February) did not
change their stance. Thus, the recent uptick in yield due to the
sell-off could provide good buying opportunities," he said.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes rose 12/32 in
price to yield 2.02 percent, down from 2.06 percent late Monday,
while 30-year bonds rose 25/32 in price to yield
3.22 percent, down from 3.26 percent.
In addition to this week's debt sales, investors are looking
ahead to February retail sales on Wednesday for any fresh
evidence the U.S. economic recovery may be gaining traction.
Some investors expect price moves in Treasuries to be fairly
muted, however, before the Federal Open Market Committee's next
policy meeting March 19-20.
"We expect rallies in bonds to be short-lived in the absence
of a meaningful correction in equities and today's uneventful
three-year auction will shift attention to the more important
10-year and 30-year auctions in coming days," said Richard
Gilhooly, fixed income strategist at TD Securities in New York.
"The next significant shift in yields is likely to come
after the FOMC meeting next week as the market waits to see
whether the Fed is impressed with recent developments," he said.
The Fed on Tuesday bought $1.38 billion of Treasury
inflation-protected securities maturing April 2028 through
February 2043 as part of its latest stimulus program.