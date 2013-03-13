NEW YORK, March 13 U.S. Treasuries gave up early price gains and moved into negative territory on Wednesday after data showing stronger-than-expected growth in U.S. retail sales in February.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were trading 6/32 lower in price to yield 2.04 percent, up from 2.01 percent late Tuesday. Prior to the release of the retail sales data, the notes had been trading 3/32 higher in price.