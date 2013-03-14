NEW YORK, March 14 U.S. Treasuries extended price losses on Thursday as fewer than expected claims for jobless benefits in the latest week suggested improvement in the U.S labor market.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were trading with a yield of 2.06 percent, compared with a high yield of 2.03 percent in an auction of $21 billion of reopened 10-year notes on Wednesday. The notes had been trading with a yield of 2.05 percent just prior to the release of the jobless claims data.

Thirty-year bonds were trading 18/32 lower in price to yield 3.25 percent from 3.22 percent late Wednesday. The bonds had been trading 16/32 lower in price prior to the release of the data.