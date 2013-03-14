* Stocks' strength undermines demand for lower-risk U.S.
debt
* Treasury $13 billion 30-year bond sale gets weak reception
By Ellen Freilich
NEW YORK, March 14 Long-dated U.S. Treasuries
prices slipped slightly on Thursday after improved labor market
data and stock market gains undermined the appeal of lower-risk
government debt.
After strong demand emerged for a 10-year Treasury note
auction on Wednesday, the reception for the 30-year bonds the
Treasury sold on Thursday was lackluster.
"The 30-year refunding auction didn't go well," said John
Canavan, market analyst at Stone & McCarthy Research Associates
in Princeton, New Jersey. "The indirect bid was unusually
strong, but the direct bid fell off a cliff."
Direct bidders accounted for only 4.87 percent of the
purchases, the smallest share since September 2009.
The drop in direct participation was mitigated by a rise in
central banks and other indirect bidders which bought 41.97
percent of the offering, the biggest share in four months.
The $13 billion in an older 30-year bond issue
was sold at a yield of 3.248 percent, the
highest level in a year.
Bonds briefly widened losses after Treasury released the
auction results.
Treasury debt yields began the session trading higher in
tandem with Spanish bond yields after an auction of longer-term
Spanish debt met healthy demand.
Price declines were extended after data showing the number
of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits
unexpectedly fell last week, marking the third straight week of
declines.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were down 2/32,
their yields rising to 2.03 percent from 2.02 percent late on
Wednesday. Thirty-year bond yields were down 3/32,
their yields rising to 3.23 percent from 3.22 percent.
Even with stocks headed higher once again and upbeat news on
the labor market, losses in the safe-haven U.S. Treasury market
were minimal at the long end and absent in shorter maturities.
Analysts said this is partly because many investors find a
10-year note with a yield above 2 percent somewhat attractive.
In addition, the Federal Reserve is expected to keep buying
U.S. Treasuries, a big support for the market.
"Monetary policy will almost certainly remain extremely
expansionary through 2013 and the Fed will keep buying," said
David Berson, senior vice president and chief economist at
Columbus, Ohio-based Nationwide Mutual Insurance Company. "The
Fed won't tighten for years."
When it comes to the economy, "everything is just less bad,"
said Ellis Phifer, senior market analyst at Raymond James in
Memphis, Tennessee. He expects the 10-year note yield to touch
2.15 percent if the stock market continues its winning streak.
The Treasuries market on Thursday largely shrugged off data
showing U.S. producer prices in February rose by the most in
five months as gasoline prices spiked. Overall, the report
showed little sign of a broader increase in inflation pressures.
The Labor Department said its seasonally adjusted producer
price index increased 0.7 percent last month after advancing 0.2
percent in January.