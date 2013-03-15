NEW YORK, March 15 U.S. Treasury debt prices gained on Friday following a weaker-than-expected reading in the Thomson Reuters/University of Michigan overall index on consumer sentiment for early March.

Benchmark 10-year notes were trading 9/32 higher in price to yield 2.01 percent, down from 2.04 percent late Thursday. The notes had been trading 4/32 higher in price just prior to the release of the sentiment data.