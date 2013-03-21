* Prices edge higher as Cyprus remains focus * 10-year notes hold in range between 1.90 and 1.97 percent * Fed will buy $1.25 billion to $1.75 billion in bonds By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, March 21 U.S. Treasuries prices edged up on Thursday as investors remained focused on whether Cyprus would be able to reach a deal that would enable it to avoid default and the likely collapse of its banking system. Treasuries have been boosted this week by a safe-haven bid from Cyprus's troubles, as investors worry that bank stress could extend to other countries including Italy and Spain and that Cyprus could leave the euro zone. The ECB gave Cyprus until Monday to raise billions of euros to clinch an international bailout or face losing emergency funds for its banks and inevitable collapse. "There's a little bit of wait and see on Cyprus," said Lou Brien, market strategist at DRW Trading in Chicago. "If they can't come up with anything and the odds of Cyprus leaving the euro zone rise, then I think that will create a flight to safety in Treasuries." Benchmark 10-year notes were last up 4/32 in price to yield 1.95 percent. The notes' yields have traded in a range between around 1.90 percent and 1.97 percent this week, after falling from around 2.06 percent last week. Thirty-year bonds rose 15/32 in price to yield 3.18 percent, down from 3.20 percent late on Wednesday. The Federal Reserve's latest meeting that ended on Wednesday did little to distract focus from Europe. Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke said he had not yet seen meaningful changes to the troubled labor market hence the Fed's aggressive policy stimulus stance, though the central bank's policy-setting committee acknowledged brighter economic signs. The Fed will buy between $1.25 billion and $1.75 billion in bonds due 2036 and 2043 on Thursday as part of its ongoing bond purchase program. Treasuries were little changed after data on Thursday showed that the number of Americans filing new claims for jobless benefits edged higher last week.