* Prices edge higher as Cyprus remains focus
* 10-year notes hold in range between 1.90 and 1.97 percent
* Fed will buy $1.25 billion to $1.75 billion in bonds
By Karen Brettell
NEW YORK, March 21 U.S. Treasuries prices edged
up on Thursday as investors remained focused on whether Cyprus
would be able to reach a deal that would enable it to avoid
default and the likely collapse of its banking system.
Treasuries have been boosted this week by a safe-haven bid
from Cyprus's troubles, as investors worry that bank stress
could extend to other countries including Italy and Spain and
that Cyprus could leave the euro zone.
The ECB gave Cyprus until Monday to raise billions of euros
to clinch an international bailout or face losing emergency
funds for its banks and inevitable collapse.
"There's a little bit of wait and see on Cyprus," said Lou
Brien, market strategist at DRW Trading in Chicago. "If they
can't come up with anything and the odds of Cyprus leaving the
euro zone rise, then I think that will create a flight to safety
in Treasuries."
Benchmark 10-year notes were last up 4/32 in
price to yield 1.95 percent. The notes' yields have traded in a
range between around 1.90 percent and 1.97 percent this week,
after falling from around 2.06 percent last week.
Thirty-year bonds rose 15/32 in price to yield
3.18 percent, down from 3.20 percent late on Wednesday.
The Federal Reserve's latest meeting that ended on Wednesday
did little to distract focus from Europe.
Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke said he had not yet seen
meaningful changes to the troubled labor market hence the Fed's
aggressive policy stimulus stance, though the central bank's
policy-setting committee acknowledged brighter economic signs.
The Fed will buy between $1.25 billion and $1.75 billion in
bonds due 2036 and 2043 on Thursday as part of its ongoing bond
purchase program.
Treasuries were little changed after data on Thursday showed
that the number of Americans filing new claims for jobless
benefits edged higher last week.