BRIEF-Vanguard's former CEO Bogle says stocks are expensive - CNBC
* Vanguard Group's former CEO Bogle on CNBC - stocks are expensive; good time to raise capital
NEW YORK, June 3 U.S. government debt prices turned higher on Monday, erasing earlier losses, after a survey showed a surprise pullback in U.S. manufacturing activity, fueling bets the economy might be losing momentum and required ongoing Federal Reserve stimulus.
The Institute for Supply Management said its U.S. factory index fell to 49.0 in May from 50.7 in April. Analysts forecast the May reading likely stayed unchanged. A reading below 50 indicates contraction in the factory sector.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes last traded 10/32 higher in price with a yield 2.096 percent, down 3.6 basis points from late on Friday.
* Vanguard Group's former CEO Bogle on CNBC - stocks are expensive; good time to raise capital
OTTAWA, April 10 Canadian housing starts jumped in March to their highest level in nearly a decade on a sharp rise for multifamily buildings, defying expectations of a slowdown, data showed on Monday.