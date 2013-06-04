* Fed to buy $2.75 bln to $3.50 bln in Treasuries * Trading volume retreats before U.S. payrolls report * U.S. trade gap grew less than expected in April By Richard Leong NEW YORK, June 4 U.S. Treasury debt prices fell on Tuesday as stronger Wall Street stocks pared the appeal of low-yielding bonds which have been battered due to worries the Federal Reserve might curb its bond purchase program later this year. Benchmark yields are still below last week's 13-month peaks are set last week after data released on Monday showed a surprise contraction in U.S. manufacturing activity in May and tempered bets the Fed might possibly scale back its bond purchases in late 2013. Still traders seemed to be bracing for a renewed decline in bond prices ahead of Friday's U.S. payrolls report. "There's such a huge short base out there," said David Keeble, global head of interest rates strategy at Credit Agricole Corporate & Investment Bank in New York. "It's one of the biggest coin flip with this upcoming jobs number." In recent days, there has been a spike in bond "shorts," or bets that Treasury bond prices will fall further, analysts say. Analysts have pinpointed the government's May payrolls report, which is due 8:30 a.m. (1230 GMT) on Friday, will be the critical evidence that supports or undermines the notion the job growth is strong enough for the U.S. central bank to consider tapering its bond purchases. The U.S. central bank's current $85 billion monthly purchases of Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities, known as Quantitative Easing 3 or QE3, has supported the housing recovery and appetite for stocks and other risky assets. The program, however, has yet achieved policy-makers' goal to lower the unemployment rate to under 6.5 percent. Top Fed officials including Chairman Ben Bernanke suggested recently a decision to pare the Fed's bond purchases may occur at one of the Fed's next few meetings if the economy improves further. "A stronger (payroll) number could trigger some Fed action in the third quarter," said Todd Colvin, senior vice president of global institutional sales at R.J. O'Brien and Associates in Chicago. The Fed will hold its next policy meeting on June 18-19. In the meantime, the Fed will buy $2.75 billion to $3.50 billion in Treasuries that will mature in August 2020 and May 2023 at 11 a.m. (1500 GMT), which its latest bond purchase for QE3. Economists recently polled by Reuters forecast U.S. employers likely added 170,000 jobs in May, slightly above the 165,000 gain in April, while the jobless rate likely stayed unchanged at 7.5 percent. If the payroll reading falls short of forecast, bond bulls will emerge and look to push the 10-year yield below 2 percent. If it comes in stronger than expected, bond bears will likely send the 10-year yield to above 2.25 percent, analysts said. As traders awaited for the next set of jobs data, market volume retreated from last week's robust levels which hit record highs on Wednesday on the CME Group derivative exchanges where 13.1 million of Treasury futures and options changed hands. As of 10 a.m. (1400 GMT), $135.065 billion of Treasuries traded, which was 8 percent below its 20-day average at this time, according to ICAP, the world's largest inter-dealer broker of U.S. government debt. On the open market, the benchmark 10-year note was 8/32 lower in price for a yield of 2.159 percent, up 3.1 basis points from late on Monday. The 10-year yield was about 7 basis points below the highest level since early April 2012, set at the height of the market sell-off last week. The 30-year bond fell 26/32 in price to yield 3.312 percent, up 4.5 basis points from Monday's close and about 6 basis points below its highest level in over 13 months. Bond prices clung to their modest losses after the government said the U.S. trade deficit grew less than expected in April at $40.3 billion. They fell to session lows prompted by a rebound in U.S. stock prices after a slightly weaker open. The Standard & Poor's 500 index was last up 0.26 percent.