* Trading volume retreats before U.S. payrolls report * Repo rate on U.S. 10-year notes turns more negative * Fed buys $3.3 bln in Treasuries in latest QE3 operation * U.S. trade gap grew less than expected in April By Richard Leong NEW YORK, June 4 U.S. Treasury debt prices dipped on Tuesday as traders further reduced holdings of low-yielding bonds ahead of the release on Friday of the closely watched monthly jobs report, which is expected to provide clues on whether the Federal Reserve might curb its bond purchase program. Benchmark yields held below last week's 13-month peaks after manufacturing data on Monday tempered bets the Fed might scale back its bond purchases in late 2013. Choppy trading in the U.S. stock market also limited the rise in Treasury yields. Still, traders seemed to be bracing for a renewed decline in bond prices and a further rise in yields. "There's such a huge short base out there," said David Keeble, global head of interest rates strategy at Credit Agricole Corporate & Investment Bank in New York. "It's one of the biggest coin flips with this upcoming jobs number." In recent days, there has been a spike in bond "shorts," or bets that Treasury bond prices will fall further, analysts say. Shorts, especially against the 10-year issues, have increased, making it more expensive for traders to borrow Treasuries in the repurchase agreement, or repo, market. The overnight rate on repos backed by 10-year Treasuries hit minus 3 percent on Tuesday due to the intense demand for Treasuries. It has been running negative for more than a week. Typically, repo rates run positive as Wall Street dealers use Treasuries as collateral in exchange for cash from investors. "The price action of Treasuries over the past month has 'encouraged' short-taking, and so it is natural that the most liquid instrument garners a little extra squeeze in the repo" market, Keeble said. The government's May payrolls report that is due on Friday is expected to provide critical evidence on whether job growth is strong enough for the U.S. central bank to consider tapering its monthly $85 billion in bond purchases. The Fed has targeted bringing unemployment down to 6.5 percent as a key threshold to be met as it measures the need for continued stimulus. The jobless rate currently stands at 7.5 percent. Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke and other top Fed officials suggested recently that a decision to pare the bond purchases may occur at one of the Fed's next few meetings if the economy improves further. "A stronger (payroll) number could trigger some Fed action in the third quarter," said Todd Colvin, senior vice president of global institutional sales at R.J. O'Brien and Associates in Chicago. The Fed will hold its next policy meeting on June 18-19. In the meantime, the Fed bought $3.3 billion in Treasuries that will mature in May 2021 and February 2023, in its latest bond purchase. Economists recently polled by Reuters forecast U.S. employers likely added 170,000 jobs in May, while the jobless rate was seen unchanged at 7.5 percent. If the payroll reading falls short of forecast, bond bulls will emerge and look to push the 10-year yield below 2 percent. If it comes in above expectations, bond bears will likely send the 10-year yield to above 2.25 percent, analysts said. As traders awaited the jobs data, market volume retreated from last week's robust levels. As of 10 a.m. (1400 GMT), $135.065 billion of Treasuries traded, which was 8 percent below the 20-day average at this time, according to ICAP, the world's largest inter-dealer broker of U.S. government debt. On the open market, the benchmark 10-year note was 4/32 lower in price for a yield of 2.144 percent, up 1.6 basis points from late on Monday. The 10-year yield was about 9 basis points below the highest level since early April 2012, set at the height of the market sell-off last week. The 30-year bond fell 18/32 in price to yield 3.299 percent, up 3.3 basis points from Monday's close and about 7 basis points below its highest level in over 13 months. Bond prices clung to modest losses after the government said the U.S. trade deficit grew less than expected in April at $40.3 billion. They fell to session lows after U.S. stock prices rebounded following a slightly weaker open. The Standard & Poor's 500 index was little changed midday Tuesday after rising as much as 0.35 percent earlier.