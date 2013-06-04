* Repo rate on U.S. 10-year notes turns more negative * Fed buys $3.3 bln in Treasuries in latest QE3 operation * U.S. trade gap grew less than expected in April By Luciana Lopez NEW YORK, June 4 Prices for benchmark U.S. Treasuries traded near flat on Tuesday as investors waited for a key jobs report on Friday, which could shed light on whether the U.S. Federal Reserve could slow or even stop its massive monetary easing program in coming months. Yields for the 10-year note have been largely rangebound in recent sessions, with manufacturing data on Monday tempering bets the Fed might scale back its bond purchases in late 2013. Traders are now eyeing the Labor Department's nonfarm payrolls report, due on Friday, as a potential milestone. Fed policymakers want to see the unemployment rate around 6.5 percent from its current 7.5 percent, with a sustained run of healthy jobs gains. "The major news event will be payrolls," said Justin Lederer, Treasury strategist at Cantor Fitzgerald in New York. "The rest of the week, barring a major turn of events, we chop around here for a little bit," he said. A particularly good payrolls number could push benchmark yields to around 2.25 percent, Lederer said. But a poor figure could see yields slip, perhaps even below 2 percent. Still, some traders seemed to be bracing for a renewed decline in bond prices and a further rise in yields. "There's such a huge short base out there," said David Keeble, global head of interest rates strategy at Credit Agricole Corporate & Investment Bank in New York. "It's one of the biggest coin flips with this upcoming jobs number." In recent days, there has been a spike in bond "shorts," or bets that Treasury bond prices will fall further, analysts say. Shorts, especially against the 10-year issues, have increased, making it more expensive for traders to borrow Treasuries in the repurchase agreement, or repo, market. The overnight rate on repos backed by 10-year Treasuries hit minus 3 percent on Tuesday due to the intense demand for Treasuries. It has been running negative for more than a week. Typically, repo rates run positive as Wall Street dealers use Treasuries as collateral in exchange for cash from investors. "The price action of Treasuries over the past month has 'encouraged' short-taking, and so it is natural that the most liquid instrument garners a little extra squeeze in the repo" market, Keeble said. The government's May payrolls report on Friday could show whether job growth is strong enough for the U.S. central bank to consider tapering its monthly $85 billion in bond purchases. Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke and other top Fed officials suggested recently that they could start paring bond buys as soon as the Fed's next few meetings if the economy improves further. "A stronger (payroll) number could trigger some Fed action in the third quarter," said Todd Colvin, senior vice president of global institutional sales at R.J. O'Brien and Associates in Chicago. Economists recently polled by Reuters forecast U.S. employers likely added 170,000 jobs in May, while the jobless rate was seen unchanged at 7.5 percent. The Fed will hold its next policy meeting on June 18-19. In the meantime, the Fed on Tuesday bought $3.3 billion in Treasuries maturing between May 2021 and February 2023 in its latest bond purchase. On the open market, the benchmark 10-year note was 3/32 lower in price for a yield of 2.139 percent, from 2.128 percent late on Monday. The 30-year bond fell 17/32 in price to yield 3.297 percent from 3.267 percent late on Monday.