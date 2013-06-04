* Repo rate on U.S. 10-year notes turns more negative
* Fed buys $3.3 bln in Treasuries in latest QE3 operation
* U.S. trade gap grew less than expected in April
By Luciana Lopez
NEW YORK, June 4 Prices for benchmark U.S.
Treasuries traded near flat on Tuesday as investors waited for a
key jobs report on Friday, which could shed light on whether the
U.S. Federal Reserve could slow or even stop its massive
monetary easing program in coming months.
Yields for the 10-year note have been largely rangebound in
recent sessions, with manufacturing data on Monday tempering
bets the Fed might scale back its bond purchases in late 2013.
Traders are now eyeing the Labor Department's nonfarm
payrolls report, due on Friday, as a potential milestone.
Fed policymakers want to see the unemployment rate around
6.5 percent from its current 7.5 percent, with a sustained run
of healthy jobs gains.
"The major news event will be payrolls," said Justin
Lederer, Treasury strategist at Cantor Fitzgerald in New York.
"The rest of the week, barring a major turn of events, we
chop around here for a little bit," he said.
A particularly good payrolls number could push benchmark
yields to around 2.25 percent, Lederer said. But a poor figure
could see yields slip, perhaps even below 2 percent.
Still, some traders seemed to be bracing for a renewed
decline in bond prices and a further rise in yields.
"There's such a huge short base out there," said David
Keeble, global head of interest rates strategy at Credit
Agricole Corporate & Investment Bank in New York. "It's one of
the biggest coin flips with this upcoming jobs number."
In recent days, there has been a spike in bond "shorts," or
bets that Treasury bond prices will fall further, analysts say.
Shorts, especially against the 10-year issues, have
increased, making it more expensive for traders to borrow
Treasuries in the repurchase agreement, or repo, market.
The overnight rate on repos backed by 10-year Treasuries hit
minus 3 percent on Tuesday due to the intense demand for
Treasuries. It has been running negative for more than a week.
Typically, repo rates run positive as Wall Street dealers
use Treasuries as collateral in exchange for cash from
investors.
"The price action of Treasuries over the past month has
'encouraged' short-taking, and so it is natural that the most
liquid instrument garners a little extra squeeze in the repo"
market, Keeble said.
The government's May payrolls report on Friday could show
whether job growth is strong enough for the U.S. central bank to
consider tapering its monthly $85 billion in bond purchases.
Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke and other top Fed officials
suggested recently that they could start paring bond buys as
soon as the Fed's next few meetings if the economy improves
further.
"A stronger (payroll) number could trigger some Fed action
in the third quarter," said Todd Colvin, senior vice president
of global institutional sales at R.J. O'Brien and Associates in
Chicago.
Economists recently polled by Reuters forecast U.S.
employers likely added 170,000 jobs in May, while the jobless
rate was seen unchanged at 7.5 percent.
The Fed will hold its next policy meeting on June 18-19.
In the meantime, the Fed on Tuesday bought $3.3 billion in
Treasuries maturing between May 2021 and February 2023 in its
latest bond purchase.
On the open market, the benchmark 10-year note
was 3/32 lower in price for a yield of 2.139 percent, from 2.128
percent late on Monday.
The 30-year bond fell 17/32 in price to yield
3.297 percent from 3.267 percent late on Monday.