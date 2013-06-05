* Subdued ISM service sector employment component is bond friendly * Weaker than forecast ADP report points to continued Fed purchases * Fed's Beige Book report on nation's business conditions due at 2 p.m. EDT * Focus to shift to Thursday jobless claims, Friday's U.S. employment data By Ellen Freilich NEW YORK, June 5 U.S. Treasuries prices rose on Wednesday as weak economic data and a retreat in global stock markets and the dollar spurred a bid for safe-haven U.S. debt. Weaker-than-expected labor market data and a modest rise in U.S. factory orders pointed to continued bond purchases by the Federal Reserve, another supportive factor for U.S. Treasuries. The economic data included a report by payrolls processor ADP showing U.S. private employers added 135,000 jobs in May. Economists surveyed by Reuters had forecast a gain of 165,000 jobs. Bond prices rose on the ADP news and, again, when Institute for Supply Management service sector data showed employment in that part of the economy grew at its lowest rate in nearly a year in May. Major stock index retreated more than 1 percent on Wall Street, giving investors further incentive to buy safe-haven U.S. debt. With the Labor Department's jobs report due on Friday, the market took note of the ISM index's subdued employment reading. Simultaneously, the government said new orders for U.S. factory goods rose 1 percent in April, not enough to make up for the prior month's 4.7 percent decline. The subdued reports argued against the Fed reducing monetary accommodation soon and bond traders reacted accordingly. The benchmark 10-year Treasury note was up 18/32 while its yield eased to 2.09 percent from 2.15 percent late on Tuesday. Thirty-year bonds were up 1-2/32, their yields easing to 3.26 percent from 3.32 percent late on Tuesday. The data "is not keeping pace with the Fed's hope that they will get unemployment under 6.5 percent anytime soon and has the bears covering Treasury shorts," said Tom di Galoma, head of fixed-income sales at ED&F Man Capital. Recent days had seen a spike in bond shorts, or bets that Treasury bond prices will fall further, analysts said. Shorts, especially against the 10-year issues, had increased, making it more expensive for traders to borrow Treasuries in the repurchase agreement, or repo, market. Stock market losses, wider credit spreads, and bank purchases of mortgage-backed securities also fed the bid for safe-haven Treasuries, di Galoma said. Michael Moran, chief economist at Daiwa Securities America, said the "weight of the evidence - including factory orders, employment, the manufacturing component of industrial production, and ISM manufacturing data - suggests that the manufacturing sector is in a soft patch." That would argue for continued large-scale purchases of securities by the Federal Reserve, he said. "But the Fed will not be looking at manufacturing in isolation," he said. Rather, "labor market indicators will be the key." Fed policymakers want to see the unemployment rate around 6.5 percent from its current 7.5 percent, with a sustained run of healthy jobs gains. They also want inflation to reach 2 percent and it has been running substantially under that level. Economists recently polled by Reuters forecast U.S. employers likely added 170,000 jobs in May, while the jobless rate was seen unchanged at 7.5 percent. The government's May payrolls report on Friday could show whether job growth is strong enough for the U.S. central bank to consider tapering bond purchases. A particularly strong payrolls number could push benchmark yields higher, but a poor figure could see yields slip, perhaps even below 2 percent. "Bad news is good news ... because it keeps the Fed accommodative, buying bonds and (keeping) interest rates low," said Tim Ghriskey, chief investment officer of Solaris Group. The Fed's current accommodative monetary posture includes the central bank buying $85 billion a month in Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities. Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke and other top Fed officials suggested recently they could start paring bond buys as soon as the Fed's next few meetings if the economy improves further. The Fed will release its latest Beige Book narrative of business conditions across the nation at 2 p.m. EDT (1800 GMT). The Fed will hold its next policy meeting on June 18-19.