* New weekly U.S. jobless claims near forecast
* Early gains in S&P stock index futures evaporate
* Markets waiting for Friday's U.S. payrolls data
By Ellen Freilich
NEW YORK, June 6 U.S. Treasuries prices slipped
on Thursday in light trade, unwinding some of the previous
session's gains as the market awaited the influential U.S.
employment report due on Friday.
New U.S. jobless claims for the latest week came in on
Thursday much as expected, falling to 346,000, according to the
Labor Department. The Reuters consensus forecast was 345,000.
The market impact of the report was not evident at first.
But signs of a healthier labor market would typically hurt
bond prices, both because a stronger labor market could
eventually lead to higher wage and inflation pressure and - more
immediately - argue for the U.S. Federal Reserve to cut back on
the large-scale bond purchases it has been making in an attempt
to nourish the economy.
The weekly jobless claims count was "consistent with
moderate (monthly) job gains in the 150,000 to 185,000 region"
and "the market is a bit weaker after this number, less than 1
basis point in 10s," said David Ader, senior government bond
strategist at CRT Capital Group, in Stamford, Connecticut.
Also, a report from outplacement consulting firm Challenger,
Gray & Christmas said the number of planned layoffs at U.S.
firms fell in May for the third month in a row, with 36,398
announced job cuts.
A rise in stock index futures weighed on bonds early on.
When those gains evaporated, bonds erased some losses.
Investors mainly are waiting for government payroll numbers
due Friday at 8:30 EDT (1230 GMT) to try to gain clarity on
whether the central bank could soon pause its massive stimulus
program.
Meanwhile, the benchmark 10-year Treasury note
slipped 2/32, its yield rising to 2.10 percent from 2.09 percent
on Wednesday.
Thirty-year bonds slipped 6/32, erasing about
one-sixth of the previous day's gain. Their yields rose to
3.25 percent from 3.24 percent late on Wednesday.
Arguing for continued monetary support from the Federal
Reserve were Wednesday's ADP job growth figure and a subdued ISM
service sector employment reading. The Fed's Beige Book also
showed that hiring has remained relatively tepid.
Trying to cut unemployment is a priority for the Fed.
The U.S. central bank is currently buying $85 billion per
month in Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities.
But with Fed policymakers recently suggesting they could be
looking for an exit strategy, investors have been concerned that
support for Treasuries could soon wane.
Fed policymakers want to see the unemployment rate fall to
around 6.5 percent from its current 7.5 percent, with a
sustained run of healthy jobs gains. They also want inflation to
reach 2 percent. It has been running substantially under that
level.
Economists polled by Reuters forecast U.S. employers likely
added 170,000 jobs in May, while the jobless rate was seen
unchanged.
The government's May payrolls report on Friday could show
whether job growth is strong enough for the U.S. central bank to
consider tapering bond purchases. A particularly strong payrolls
number could push benchmark yields higher, but a poor figure
could mean a slip in yields, perhaps even below 2 percent.
The Fed will hold its next policy meeting on June 18-19.