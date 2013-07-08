NEW YORK, July 8 Prices of U.S. 30-year Treasury bonds rose one point early Monday as bond yields, which rose to near two-year highs earlier, appealed to bargain-minded investors and traders who sought to close out short bets.

The 30-year bond last traded up 30/32 in price with its yield at 3.652 percent, down from 3.708 percent late on Friday.

The 30-year yield traded as high as 3.722 percent, the highest since August 2011, in overseas trading as a surprisingly strong report on U.S. payrolls released on Friday fed worries about the Federal Reserve reducing its bond purchase and spurred selling in U.S. Treasuries.