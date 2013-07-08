* Benchmark yields rise to near two-year highs overseas
* U.S. to sell $66 billion longer-dated debt this week
* Japanese sold record amount of foreign bonds in June
* Fed buys $1.46 billion in long-dated Treasuries
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, July 8 U.S. Treasuries prices rose on
Monday, spurred by bargain hunters, helping to bring benchmark
yields down from the near two-year highs hit after
stronger-than-expected domestic payrolls data last week.
Still, investors worldwide remained worried about bond
yields rising faster than they had expected before remarks by
Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke on May 22 about the Fed
possibly scaling back its bond purchases if the U.S. economy
shows substantial further improvement.
Friday's U.S. jobs report, which showed U.S. employers added
195,000 jobs in June, supported this view of a strengthening
economy.
In a Reuters poll conducted after the government released
the payrolls data, more than half of the major Wall Street bond
firms surveyed expected the Fed would reduce its $85 billion
monthly purchases of Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities
in September.
The latest jobs figures "take away the barrier for the Fed
to taper if that's their chosen path," said Mike Lorizio, head
of Treasuries trading at Manulife Asset Management in Boston.
The second quarter marked the worst quarter for U.S.
Treasuries in 2-1/2 years.
Friday's selling carried into overnight trading, where the
10-year Treasury yield rose to 2.755 percent, a level not seen
since August 2011, according to Reuters data.
Bargain-hunting and buying to exit short positions emerged
in early U.S. trade, as investors prepared for this week's $66
billion worth of coupon-bearing supply, traders said.
"There are some people who see value here," Lorizio said.
The U.S. Treasury Department will sell $32 billion of
three-year notes on Tuesday; $21 billion of 10-year notes on
Wednesday; and $13 billion of 30-year bonds on Thursday.
On the open market, the 10-year Treasury note
last traded 19/32 higher in price to yield 2.664 percent, down
7.2 basis points from late Friday.
The 10-year yield retraced roughly a third of its jump on
Friday, which was the biggest single-day rise in almost two
years.
The 30-year bond was 31/32 higher in price with
a yield of 3.648 percent, down 6.0 basis points from Friday. The
30-year yield traded as high as 3.722 percent, a level not seen
since August 2011, according to Reuters data.
Mortgage-backed securities also rebounded from steep losses
on Friday. Thirty-year, 3.5-percent coupon MBS supported by home
loans guaranteed by Fannie Mae were up 22/32 in
price with a yield of 3.57 percent, down 18 basis points from
Friday's close.
The Treasuries market's recent losses have been exacerbated
by the selling in mortgage-backed securities as investors dumped
their Treasuries hedges that soured with the spike in yields.
STAMPEDE FROM BONDS
The bond market, despite some stabilization, remained
vulnerable to further weakness as investors have been exiting
from bond funds, analysts said.
Investors in mutual funds based in the United States pulled
$28.1 billion out of bond funds in the week ended June 26, the
Investment Company Institute said last week. It was the heaviest
weekly outflow since the group began tracking weekly fund flows
in January 2007.
Earlier, data from the Japanese Ministry of Finance showed
Japanese investors slashed their holdings of foreign bonds last
month, selling a record 2.958 trillion yen, or $29 billion,
worth of these securities.
"The market is nervous that the flows of funds will remain
negative. We had had an exaggerated flows into bond funds in the
past four years," said Thomas Roth, executive director of U.S.
government bond trading at Mitsubishi UFJ Securities USA in New
York.
Until the Fed announces the reduction of QE3, its near daily
purchases of Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities should
rein in the rise in yields. On Monday, the central bank bought
$1.46 billion in Treasuries that mature in February 2036 to
August 2042.