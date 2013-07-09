* U.S. to sell $32 billion three-year notes
* Analysts see support at current yield levels
* Fed to buy $2.75 billion to $3.50 billion in bonds
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, July 9 U.S. Treasuries prices held
steady on Tuesday as investors prepared to make room for a $32
billion three-year note sale, the first part of this week's $66
billion in coupon-bearing supply.
This week's supply is seen an appetite gauge for Treasuries
after benchmark yields rose to near two-year highs on Monday in
the wake of an upbeat June U.S. jobs report.
"This week's auctions will be critical. Obviously there is
value at these levels, but we have to see how demand will come
in," said Larry Milstein, head of government and agency trading
at R.W. Pressprich & Co in New York.
Some investors appeared willing to step back into Treasuries
as a bout of buying emerged on Monday after benchmark yields
climbed to 2.755 percent, a level not seen since August 2011.
"We seem to have some level of stability here. The 2.75
percent level will be a pretty strong support level for the
10-years," Milstein said.
The U.S. Treasury will sell $21 billion of 10-year supply on
Wednesday, followed by a $13 billion auction of
30-year bonds on Thursday.
Demand at recent Treasuries auctions has been mediocre at
best as bond yields here and abroad have surged in the past six
week on worries that the Federal Reserve might pare its $85
billion monthly purchases of Treasuries and mortgage-backed
securities.
Friday's data that showed stronger-than-expected hiring last
month supported the view the Fed might shrink its third round of
quantitative easing, known as QE3. The Fed intended this program
to lower mortgage rates and other long-term borrowing costs in a
bid to lower unemployment and boost the overall economy.
The Fed was scheduled to buy $2.75 billion to $3.50 billion
in Treasuries that mature in August 2020 to May 2023 at 11 a.m.
(1500 GMT).
The latest QE3 purchase will be followed by the three-year
note auction at 1 p.m. (1700 GMT), which was on track to sell at
its highest yield since June 2011.
In "when-issued" business, traders expected the latest
three-year issue due in July 2016 to sell at a
yield of 0.7140 percent, up from 0.581 percent last month.
On the open market, the 10-year Treasury note
was 1/32 higher in price with a yield of 2.632 percent, down 0.6
basis points from late on Monday.
The 30-year bond was flat on the day in price,
yielding 3.639 percent.