* U.S. to sell $32 billion three-year notes * Analysts see support at current yield levels * Fed buys $3.15 billion in medium-term bonds * Negative repo rate hints at lukewarm auction demand By Richard Leong NEW YORK, July 9 U.S. Treasuries prices were little changed on Tuesday as investors prepared for a $32 billion three-year note sale, the first part of this week's $66 billion in coupon-bearing supply. This week's supply is seen as an appetite gauge for Treasuries after benchmark yields rose to near two-year highs on Monday in the wake of an upbeat June U.S. jobs report. "This week's auctions will be critical. Obviously there is value at these levels, but we have to see how demand will come in," said Larry Milstein, head of government and agency trading at R.W. Pressprich & Co in New York. Some investors appeared willing to step back into Treasuries as a bout of buying emerged on Monday after benchmark yields climbed to 2.755 percent, a level not seen since August 2011. Traders who wanted to book profits on their "short" bets against Treasuries were also buyers, analysts said. A survey from J.P. Morgan Securities released on Tuesday showed investors overall added longer-dated Treasuries for a second week, but speculative types signaled they anticipated yields to resume rising. "We seem to have some level of stability here. The 2.75 percent level will be a pretty strong support level for the 10-years," Milstein said. The U.S. Treasury will sell $21 billion of 10-year supply on Wednesday, followed by a $13 billion auction of 30-year bonds on Thursday. Demand at recent Treasuries auctions has been mediocre at best as bond yields here and abroad have surged in the past six weeks on worries the Federal Reserve might pare its $85 billion of monthly purchases of Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities. "The demand might be sloppy as investors are trying to piece the puzzle of tapering," said Sean Simko, head of fixed income portfolio management at SEI Investments in Oaks, Pennsylvania. Friday's data that showed stronger-than-expected hiring last month supported the view the Fed might shrink its third round of quantitative easing, known as QE3. The Fed intended this program to lower mortgage rates and other long-term borrowing costs in a bid to lower unemployment and boost the overall economy. The central bank as part of the program on Tuesday bought $3.15 billon in Treasuries that mature in August 2020 through February 2023. The latest QE3 purchase will be followed by the three-year note auction at 1 p.m. (1700 GMT), which was on track to sell at its highest yield since June 2011. In "when-issued" business, traders expected the latest three-year issue due in July 2016 to sell at a yield of 0.7140 percent, up from 0.581 percent last month. On the open market, the 10-year Treasury note was little changed in price with a yield of 2.638 percent, while the 30-year bond was 8/32 lower, yielding 3.652 percent, up 1.6 basis points from late on Monday. NEGATIVE REPO RATES An omen of possible lukewarm bidding for this week's Treasuries supply was in the repurchase agreement market where traders seemed to be borrowing heavily against Treasuries in anticipation of buying them cheaper later. The interest rate on overnight repos backed by three-year Treasuries was quoted at minus 1.25 percent to minus 2.00 percent after trading at minus 2.28 percent earlier. Normally, Wall Street firms pay an interest rate - the repo rate - to a bank or a money market fund in exchange for a short-term cash loan (usually overnight). The dealers offer up collateral for the loan - normally a Treasury bond. There is a scarcity of Treasury securities right now because Wall Street dealers and hedge funds have started to short these securities. When traders short Treasuries, they are betting prices will fall and yields will rise. As a result, for a bank or a money fund that needs to invest its cash to get their hands on a Treasury note, they now have to accept a lower rate - or in some cases, a negative repo rate. Thus, the bank or money fund, instead of being paid for lending out cash overnight, is paying to hold the security.