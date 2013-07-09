* Analysts see support at current yield levels
* U.S. mortgage applications tumbled last week
* Fed's Bernanke to speak on Wednesday
* U.S. to sell $21 billion in 10-year notes on Wednesday
By Ellen Freilich
NEW YORK, July 9 U.S. Treasury debt prices held
most of the previous session's gains on Tuesday, signaling
investor support at the lower price and higher yield levels
reached as the market reacted sharply to the prospect of reduced
stimulus from the Federal Reserve.
Since Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke in May discussed eventually
scaling back the Fed's stimulative bond-buying program,
Treasuries prices have fallen and benchmark 10-year note yields
have risen about one percentage point.
Bond prices were kicked lower again on July 5 after the
government's June employment report looked stronger than the
market had anticipated. But on Monday, at least a contingent of
investors saw value in the lower prices and higher yields and
bought Treasuries, lifting prices and allowing yields to ease.
The retention of most of those gains on Tuesday gave the
bounce more credibility. U.S. 10-year Treasury notes
were unchanged in price, yielding 2.63 percent.
The notion that Treasuries now look more attractive to
investors was supported by good demand for the Treasury's $32
billion auction of three-year notes.
The ratio of bids received to those accepted was 3.35,
higher than the average 3.27 bid-cover ratio for the last four
three-year note auctions.
Treasuries had built in a "modest outright concession"
before the 1 p.m. EDT (1700 GMT) bidding deadline on Tuesday,
"plus 3s were the underperformer on the curve," noted CRT
Capital Group government bond strategist Ian Lyngen.
The Treasury will sell 10-year notes on Wednesday and
30-year bonds on Thursday.
The market on Wednesday will also be looking to the release
of minutes from the June 18-19 Fed policy meeting, but Fed
Chairman Bernanke's remarks at 4:10 p.m. EDT (2010 GMT) are seen
as more widely anticipated.
The prospect of hearing Bernanke's latest views helped
stabilize the market in the Tuesday session, said Quincy Krosby,
market strategist at Prudential Financial.
"Expectations are he's going to try to dampen worries over
the scaling back of bond purchases and try to calm the market's
fears that tapering is going to be aggressive," she said.
Bernanke will speak on "The First 100 Years of the Federal
Reserve: The Policy Record, Lessons Learned and Prospects for
the Future," and questions from the audience are expected.
While Bernanke chooses his words in a measured, careful way,
his comments in May came up "against a market that has used
leverage in an effort to gain yield," Krosby noted.
As a result, "any hint or any sign - and certainly tapering
represents a change in policy - forced an unwinding of positions
that pushed Treasury yields higher," she said.
The higher rates could hurt the economy, a scenario that
could stabilize Treasury yields or even create enough demand for
safe-haven U.S. debt that yields would decline, Krosby said.
"You're already seeing housing sector stocks take a hit and
mortgage applications fell last week," she said. "The market is
paying attention to this because the housing recovery, with its
impact on household wealth and consumer confidence, is crucial
to the overall economic recovery."
Seasonally adjusted mortgage applications fell 11.7 percent
last week, the Mortgage Bankers Association said on Tuesday.
One impending risk to Treasuries is the prospect of more
selling by retail investors when they read their quarterly
statements, Krosby said.
"If they do sell, that will create more volatility in an
already vulnerable asset class," she said.
Benchmark yields climbed to 2.755 percent - a level not seen
since August 2011 - before buyers came in on Monday.
A survey from J.P. Morgan Securities released on Tuesday
showed investors overall had added longer-dated Treasuries for a
second consecutive week, but speculative types signaled they
anticipated yields to resume their rise.
The U.S. Treasury will sell $21 billion of 10-year supply on
Wednesday, followed by a $13 billion auction of
30-year bonds on Thursday.
The Fed bought $3.15 billon in Treasuries that mature in
August 2020 through February 2023 on Tuesday as part of its
ongoing bond-buying program aimed at getting the economy to grow
strongly enough to bring down U.S. unemployment.