* U.S. to hold $21 billion 10-year note auction
* Traders to look for clues from FOMC minutes, Bernanke
* U.S. mortgage rates rise to two-year highs
* Fed to buy $3 billion to $3.75 billion in Treasuries
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, July 10 U.S. Treasuries prices were
steady to slightly higher on Wednesday ahead of a $21 billion
auction of 10-year notes and the Federal Reserve's minutes from
its June policy meeting.
Traders also awaited remarks from Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke
later on Wednesday in hopes for clues on the timing and degree
of a possible reduction in the U.S. central bank's
$85-billion-a-month bond purchase program later this year.
The bond market has found footing since benchmark yields
rose to near two-year highs on Monday. Solid demand at a $32
billion auction of three-year notes on Tuesday signaled support
for the market at current yield levels, raising hopes of good
demand for the 10-year and 30-year supply, analysts said.
Moreover, weaker-than-expected Chinese trade data released
overnight rekindled worries about weakening global growth,
spurring safe haven bids for U.S. bonds.
"There's a better tone to the market. More money is being
put to work," said Sean Murphy, a Treasuries trader at Societe
Generale in New York.
Traders expected the reopening of a 10-year note issue,
originally sold in May, to fetch the highest yield since June
2011. In "when-issued" business, traders expected the reopened
10-year note to sell a yield of 2.639 percent.
On the open market, the 10-year Treasury note
last traded 2/32 higher in price with a yield of 2.630 percent,
down 1 basis point from late Tuesday and below the 23-month high
of 2.755 percent set Monday.
After the 10-year note auction, the Federal Reserve will
release at 2 p.m. (1800 GMT) the record on the June 18-19
meeting of its policy-setting group, the Federal Open Market
Committee (FOMC).
While the minutes are not expected to contain
ground-breaking news, analysts expected they will offer insights
into the discussions among policy-makers about the approach on a
possible reduction of the Fed's current bond buying program,
known as QE3, which Wall Street expects might happen in
September.
"The minutes should contain more about possible tapering,"
Societe Generale's Murphy said.
Fed Chairman Bernanke's press conference after that meeting
roiled financial markets, as he offered the roadmap the Fed
might embark on to reduce stimulus if the economy shows further
improvement.
Bernanke is scheduled to speak about the history of the Fed
at an event at 4:10 p.m. (2010 GMT), where he will take audience
questions.
Since the June FOMC meeting and an upbeat June payrolls
report last Friday, Treasury yields climbed to 23-month highs on
Monday before they retreated on a bout of bargain-hunting and
short-covering.
The spike in bond yields has caused a jump in mortgage rates
which some economists worry might hurt the housing recovery.
The Mortgage Bankers Association said on Wednesday 30-year
mortgage rates averaged 4.68 percent last week, the highest
level in two years and up 10 basis points from the prior week.
Rising borrowing costs have reduced loan demand to buy a
home and to refinance. The group's mortgage activity index for
last week has fallen to its lowest level since mid-March, while
its index on refinancing has hit its lowest level in two years.
The U.S. central bank will buy $3.00 billion to $3.75
billion in Treasuries that will come due April 2019 through June
2020 at 11 a.m. (1500 GMT).