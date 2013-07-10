NEW YORK, July 10 U.S. Treasury debt prices
trimmed losses on Wednesday after Federal Reserve Chairman Ben
Bernanke said highly accommodative monetary policy would be
needed for the foreseeable future.
Bernanke said the U.S. central bank was somewhat optimistic
on the outlook for the economy, but he added that inflation was
low and fiscal policy was quite restrictive.
The U.S. benchmark 10-year Treasury note, down
13/32 before those remarks were published, was down just 3/32
afterward, its yield at 2.648 percent.
Bernanke's remarks came in a question-and-answer period
following a talk he delivered to a conference of the National
Bureau of Economic Research.