NEW YORK, July 10 U.S. Treasury debt prices trimmed losses on Wednesday after Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke said highly accommodative monetary policy would be needed for the foreseeable future.

Bernanke said the U.S. central bank was somewhat optimistic on the outlook for the economy, but he added that inflation was low and fiscal policy was quite restrictive.

The U.S. benchmark 10-year Treasury note, down 13/32 before those remarks were published, was down just 3/32 afterward, its yield at 2.648 percent.

Bernanke's remarks came in a question-and-answer period following a talk he delivered to a conference of the National Bureau of Economic Research.