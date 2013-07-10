* Bernanke says highly accommodative policy needed for
foreseeable future
* Bernanke cites low inflation, restrictive fiscal policy
* Bernanke says Fed somewhat optimistic on U.S. economic
outlook
* U.S. to sell 30-year notes on Thursday
By Ellen Freilich
NEW YORK, July 10 U.S. Treasuries prices rose in
late trade on Wednesday after Federal Reserve Chairman Ben
Bernanke said highly accommodative monetary policy would be
needed for the foreseeable future.
Bernanke said the U.S. central bank was somewhat optimistic
on the outlook for the economy, but added that inflation was low
and fiscal policy was quite restrictive.
The U.S. benchmark 10-year Treasury note, down
13/32 before his remarks were published, was up 3/32 afterward,
its yield easing to 2.626 percent.
Bernanke said the Fed would continue to pursue an
accommodative monetary policy as inflation remained low and the
employment rate might be overstating the health of the labor
market.
"The overall message is accommodation," he said at a
conference sponsored by the National Bureau of Economic
Research. Bernanke said a "highly accommodative policy is needed
for the foreseeable future."
Markets recently sold off amid fears that the Fed may begin
to reduce its monthly bond-buying program.
Bernanke said the current unemployment rate of 7.6 percent
"if anything overstates the health of the labor market" and said
the central bank would not automatically raise interest rates
when the unemployment rate hits 6.5 percent.
The housing market is a bright spot in the economy, Bernanke
noted, adding that the Fed is "somewhat optimistic" for the
outlook on the U.S. economy.
Before Bernanke spoke, the market was headed to a lower
close as traders cut prices to help distribute new supply.
The Treasury sold $21 billion of 10-year notes on Wednesday
and will sell 30-year bonds on Thursday.
The release of the Federal Reserve's minutes from its June
policy meeting highlighted more of the committee's more dovish
predilections than the market had anticipated and prices rallied
at first, erasing losses and moving into the plus column.
But prices subsequently shifted back into negative
territory.
"Even though the minutes were more dovish than expected,
their impact was somewhat discounted by the continued strength
in the labor market that was seen after the Fed's last meeting,"
said Jake Lowery, Treasury trader at ING Investment Management
in Atlanta, Georgia.
Traders said the Treasury's sale of 10-year notes got a
"soft" reception in a low-volume trading day, with non-dealer
participation on the low side.
Before Thursday's 30-year bond auction, 30-year bond prices
were down 2/32. Earlier in the session they had been down nearly
a full point. Their yields stood at 3.65 percent.
Since the June Federal Open Market Committee meeting and an
upbeat June payrolls report last Friday, Treasury yields have
climbed and were at 23-month highs Monday before they retreated
on bargain-hunting and short-covering.
The spike in bond yields has caused a jump in mortgage
rates, which some economists worry might hurt the housing
recovery.
The Mortgage Bankers Association said on Wednesday 30-year
mortgage rates averaged 4.68 percent last week, the highest
level in two years and up 10 basis points from the prior week.
Rising borrowing costs have reduced loan demand to buy homes
and to refinance. The group's mortgage activity index for last
week fell to its lowest level since mid-March, while its index
on refinancing hit its lowest level in two years.
As part of its ongoing bond-buying program, the Fed on
Wednesday bought $3.69 billion in Treasuries that will come due
April 2019 through June 2020.