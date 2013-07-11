* Fed's Bernanke talked down expectations of tighter Fed
policy
* Rates futures imply reduced outlook on rate hike next year
* Thirty-year supply set to sell at highest yield since 2011
* U.S. jobless claims unexpectedly rise in latest week
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, July 11 U.S. government debt prices
rose on Thursday as investors perceived remarks by Federal
Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke as suggesting the U.S. central
bank would hold interest rates near zero for an extended period
even after it stops buying bonds.
Revived bids for Treasuries should spur demand at a $13
billion auction of 30-year bonds, the final leg of this week's
$66 billion in coupon-bearing supply, analysts said.
"It was enough of a boost and takes some of the (rate hike)
talk out," Ellis Phifer, senior market analyst at Raymond James
in Memphis, Tennessee said of Bernanke's comments.
Short-term interest rate futures implied traders reduced
their expectations of a Fed rate hike next year, on Thursday
suggesting a 42 percent chance of a rate increase at the Fed's
policy meeting in September 2014. That was down from 52
percent at Wednesday's close, before Bernanke spoke, according
to CME Group's FedWatch, which computes traders' expectations on
the fed fund rate that the Fed influences through monetary
policy.
Another factor behind the bids for Treasuries was an
unexpected rise in U.S. jobless claims in the latest week,
casting some doubts on the recent acceleration in job growth -
which is seen as critical in the Fed's decision whether to scale
back its bond purchases, currently at $85 billion a month.
Bernanke, at a conference Wednesday sponsored by the
National Bureau of Economic Research, said a "highly
accommodative policy is needed for the foreseeable future."
Also on Wednesday, the Fed released the minutes of its June
18-19 policy meeting, which showed about half of the
policymakers felt the central bank's bond-buying program should
be over by year-end, but many wanted reassurance the U.S. jobs
recovery was on solid ground before any policy retreat.
After that meeting of policymakers, Bernanke laid out a
roadmap on a possible reduction of the Fed's third round of
quantitative easing, dubbed QE3, which many on Wall Street
anticipate might occur in September.
As part of its ongoing bond-buying program, the Fed on
Thursday purchased $1.28 billion in Treasury Inflation-Protected
Securities.
Meanwhile, the U.S. Treasury Department said it will sell
$15 billion in 10-year TIPS next Thursday.
Since the Fed first signaled its intention for a possible
pullback in stimulus, financial markets have been roiled, with
bond yields here and abroad surging. On Monday, benchmark
Treasury yields touched their highest levels in nearly two
years.
In recent days, Bernanke and other top Fed officials have
sought to soothe the concerns of market participants by trying
to differentiate between reducing stimulus or buying fewer
Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities, and tightening policy
or raising short-term interest rates.
It is unclear whether they have achieved the goal of calming
investors, but bond yields retreated from their recent peaks.
"We tend to be range bound in rates at this point in the
next month or two," said David Lafferty, chief investment
strategist at Natixis Global Asset Management in Boston, which
oversees about $785 billion.
On above-average volume, benchmark 10-year Treasury notes
last traded 20/32 higher in price with a yield of
2.598 percent, down 7.6 basis points from late Wednesday.
The 10-year yield touched a session low of 2.553 percent,
which was 20 basis points below the 23-month high set on Monday
in the wake of a surprisingly strong June payrolls report late
last week.
The 30-year bond was up as much as 1-1/2 points
in overnight trading before retreating due to selling ahead of
the auction. The long bond last traded up 14/32 with a yield of
3.655 percent, down 2.7 basis points from Wednesday.
"Right now we are oversold. We are seeing some buying coming
back," said Raymond James' Phifer.
Despite the market rebound, the 30-year bond auction was
still on track to fetch its highest yield since August 2011.
In the "when-issued" sector, traders expected the reopening
of the 30-year bond issue due in May 2043 to
sell at a yield of 3.665 percent.
Mortgage-backed securities also posted gains after
Bernanke's remarks. Prices on 3.5-percent coupon MBS supported
by 30-year loans guaranteed by Fannie Mae were up
6/32, yielding 3.427 percent, down 4.7 basis points from late on
Wednesday.