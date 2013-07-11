NEW YORK, July 11 U.S. government debt prices rose on Thursday after the Treasury sold 30-year bonds.

The benchmark 30-year note, unchanged on the day before the 1 p.m. (1700 GMT) bidding deadline, was up 4/32 immediately afterwards. The 30-year bond, down 15/32, before the bidding deadline, was down 8/32 afterwards.

"The auction was well received," said Ian Lyngen, senior government bond strategist at CRT Capital Group LLC in Stamford, Connecticut.