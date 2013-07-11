* Bernanke talked down expectations of tighter Fed policy
* Rates futures imply reduced outlook on rate hike next year
* Relief after 30-year bond auction cited
* U.S. jobless claims unexpectedly rise in latest week
By Ellen Freilich
NEW YORK, July 11 U.S. government debt prices
rose on Thursday after Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke
said a highly accommodative monetary policy was needed for the
foreseeable future.
That declaration - at the National Bureau of Economic
Research conference on Wednesday - reassured financial markets
that the U.S. central bank would keep short-term interest rates
near zero for an extended period, even if it trims the size of
its bond purchases aimed at stimulating the economy.
Traders said Bernanke's remarks at least indirectly assisted
the Treasury's $13 billion 30-year bond auction, reducing
nervousness about taking on that much duration amid uncertainty
about the near- and medium-term course of monetary policy.
"If the 30-year auction had taken place a day earlier,
(before Bernanke spoke), it would have been a more stressful
event," said Michael Lorizio, senior fixed-income trader at John
Hancock Asset Management.
The 30-year bond auction was the last of three auctions of
coupon-bearing securities - totaling $66 billion - that the
Treasury conducted this week.
The end of the auctions also contributed to the Treasury
market's better tone. With the auctions completed, people
"breathed a sigh of relief," Lorizio said.
Bernanke's reassurances, which took note of low inflation
and tight fiscal policy as being two of the factors requiring
highly accommodative monetary policy for the foreseeable future,
also supported risk assets. Consequently, the stock market's
gains in response to Bernanke may have restrained the rally in
safe-haven U.S. debt, traders said. Major Wall Street stock
indexes rose more than 1 percent.
Some participants might also have been disappointed that the
Fed's purchase of Treasury Inflation Protected Securities, or
TIPS, was less aggressive than some had hoped, traders said.
The New York Fed bought $1.380 billion in TIPS maturing from
July 15, 2017 to February 15, 2043, accepting just a little over
one-fourth of the bids submitted.
Meanwhile, the U.S. Treasury Department said it will sell
$15 billion in 10-year TIPS next Thursday.
Short-term interest rate futures implied traders reduced
their expectations of a Fed rate hike next year.
An unexpected rise in U.S. jobless claims in the latest week
was another factor behind the bid for Treasuries.
"A 16,000 jump in new claims to 360,000 is a long way from
the year's low of 327,000 new claims, two months ago at the end
of April," said Chris Rupkey, managing director and chief
financial economist at Bank of Tokyo/Mitsubishi UFJ in New York.
Since the Fed first signaled a possible pullback in
stimulus, financial markets have been roiled, with bond yields
here and abroad surging. On Monday, benchmark Treasury yields
touched their highest levels in nearly two years.
Recently, Bernanke and other top Fed officials have sought
to soothe the concerns of market participants and that has
allowed bond yields to retreat from their recent peaks.
"We tend to be range bound in rates at this point in the
next month or two," said David Lafferty, chief investment
strategist at Natixis Global Asset Management in Boston, which
oversees about $785 billion.
On above-average volume, benchmark 10-year Treasury notes
rose 8/32 in price, their yields easing to 2.58
percent from 2.61 percent late Wednesday.
The 30-year bond last traded up 2/32, its yield
easing to 3.638 percent from 3.642 percent on Wednesday.
Mortgage-backed securities also posted gains after
Bernanke's remarks. Prices on 3.5-percent coupon MBS supported
by 30-year loans guaranteed by Fannie Mae were up
15/32, yielding 3.356 percent.