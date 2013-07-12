NEW YORK, July 12 U.S. government debt prices
pared gains on Friday after a stronger-than-expected reading on
domestic producer prices reduced the likelihood of deflation
which would hurt the U.S. economy.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes last traded
5/32 higher with a yield of 2.554 percent, down 1.8 basis points
from late on Thursday.
In the inflation bond sector, the yield spread between the
regular 10-year notes and 10-year Treasury Inflation Protected
Securities widened slightly after the producer
price data. This 10-year breakeven rate, which gauges investors'
inflation expectations, edged up to 2.03 percent.