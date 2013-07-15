* Prices erase earlier losses on weak retail sales data
* Fed to buy $750 million to $1 billion bonds due 2023-2031
* Bernanke Congressional testimony on Wednesday next focus
By Karen Brettell
NEW YORK, July 15 U.S. Treasuries erased their
earlier weakness on Monday after U.S. retail sales rose less
than expected in June, signaling that growth in the second
quarter of this year may be more disappointing than previously
expected.
The Commerce Department said retail sales increased 0.4
percent last month as demand for automobiles soared, though
sales of building materials fell.
Economists polled by Reuters had forecast retail sales,
which account for about 30 percent of consumer spending, rising
0.8 percent after a previously reported 0.6 percent gain in May.
"It was a softer month and there was a downward revision to
the previous month," said Michael Cloherty, head of U.S. rates
strategy at RBC Capital Markets in New York.
The data is unlikely to affect a decision by the Federal
Reserve to reduce its bond purchases this year, however,
Cloherty added.
Treasuries yields have jumped to two-year highs since Fed
Chairman Ben Bernanke said in June that the U.S. central bank
may start paring back its bond purchases this year.
Benchmark 10-year note yields were last 2.58
percent on Monday, after earlier rising as high as 2.64 percent
before the retail sales data. The yields have increased from
around 2.20 percent before Bernanke spoke on June 19 and reached
a two-year high of 2.76 percent on July 8.
A weaker economy may make it less likely that the Fed will
reduce its buybacks, though data would likely have to turn
significantly worse to affect the Fed's thinking.
"It's not like you need to have the economy surging to get
them to taper, you just need to have it not get dramatically
weaker," Cloherty said.
The Fed views the size of its bond holdings as having a
stimulative impact on the economy by holding yields lower than
they would otherwise be and the central bank is seen as unlikely
to sell its holdings for some time.
"We think buying will go into the second quarter of next
year and so their portfolio will get a lot bigger," said
Cloherty.
The next focus for the market will be Bernanke's semi-annual
testimony to Congressional committees this Wednesday and
Thursday, which will be watched for further signs about the
timing and speed of any reduction in bond purchases.
The Fed will buy between $750 million and $1 billion in debt
due from 2023 and 2031 on Monday as part of its ongoing purchase
program.