* Weak retail sales growth revive bets for U.S. bonds
* Much worse data seen needed to disrupt Fed's plan to taper
* Fed's Bernanke semi-annual congressional testimony on tap
* Fed buys $916 million bonds due 2023-2031
By Karen Brettell and Richard Leong
NEW YORK, July 15 U.S. Treasury debt prices rose
Monday as weaker-than-forecast retail sales growth led to
expectations of disappointing second-quarter economic growth and
raised bets the Federal Reserve might stick its current rate of
bond-purchase stimulus.
The U.S. government said on Monday retail sales increased
0.4 percent last month, half of the rise economists polled by
Reuters had forecast. The slowdown led Wall Street to now expect
the economy likely expanded at a meager 1 percent clip in the
second quarter.
Signs of the consumer sector faltering might be a roadblock
on the U.S. central bank's path to begin scaling back its $85
billion monthly purchases of Treasuries and mortgage-backed
securities, its third round of quantitative easing known as QE3.
"The retail sales numbers were not very good. People are
revising down their GDP outlook. It's going to be difficult for
the Fed to taper," said Brian Edmonds, head of rates trading at
Cantor Fitzgerald in New York.
Treasuries yields jumped to near two-year highs a week ago
since Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke said in June that the U.S.
central bank may reduce its bond purchases this year if the
economy continues its momentum.
Better-than-expected job growth this spring has bolstered
the case for the Fed to reduce its bond purchases, although most
U.S. central bankers have reiterated they would like to leave
short-term interest rates near zero for a protracted period even
after the Fed ends QE3.
"When the Fed is telling you they are data dependent the
market lives and dies on every piece of information," said
Charles Comiskey, head of Treasuries trading at Bank of Nova
Scotia in New York.
Bernanke will have an opportunity to express the Fed's
current view on the economy and policy path on Wednesday and
Thursday during his semi-annual testimony before Congress.
Bernanke's testimony will be released at 8:30 a.m. EDT (1230
GMT) on Wednesday.
In antipication of possible surprises in Bernanke's
testimony, many traders and investors moved to the sidelines.
As of 2 p.m. EDT, cash trading volume totaled $156 billion,
half its 20-day average, according to ICAP, the world's largest
inter-dealer broker of U.S. government debt.
Yields on U.S. benchmark 10-year Treasury notes
were last up 8/32 in price to yield 2.562 percent, down 3.0
basis points from late on Friday. The yields have increased from
around 2.20 percent before Bernanke spoke on June 19 and reached
a two-year high of 2.76 percent on July 8.
DATA DETERIORATION
A weaker economy may make it less likely that the Fed will
reduce its buybacks, though data would likely have to turn
significantly worse to affect the Fed's thinking.
While Wall Street firms including Goldman and JPMorgan
expected slim second-quarter U.S. growth, this might not be
enough to stop the Fed from halting QE3 by next year.
"It's not like you need to have the economy surging to get
them to taper, you just need to have it not get dramatically
weaker," said Michael Cloherty, head of U.S. rates strategy at
RBC Capital Markets in New York.
The Fed views the size of its bond holdings as having a
stimulative impact on the economy by holding yields lower than
they would otherwise be, and the central bank is seen as
unlikely to sell its holdings for some time.
"We think buying will go into the second quarter of next
year and so their portfolio will get a lot bigger," said
Cloherty.
As a part of its QE purchases, the Fed bought $916 million
in debt due from 2023 and 2031 on Monday.